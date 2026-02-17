Bryan Johnson’s New Immortality Program Costs $1 Million—and People Are Lining Up for It

More than 1,500 people have already applied to pay $1 million a year to pursue the dream of living forever—if accepted into entrepreneur Bryan Johnson’s intensive Immortals program , a stringent health regimen that he has followed for the past five years.

The venture capitalist and so-called “biohacker” says the initial flurry of applicants poured in within 30 hours of last week’s launch of Immortals, which offers members “a dedicated concierge team, BryanAI 24/7, extensive testing, millions of biological data points, continuous tracking, best skin and hair protocols, and access to the best therapies on the market.”

Interviews to select three winners will be conducted in the weeks ahead. The diverse field of applicants, says Johnson, includes men and women, young and old, ranging from entrepreneurs and politicians to athletes, actors, and artists.

Johnson, 48, reportedly spends $2 million a year on his personal health and longevity treatments, including weekly acid peels and blood transfusions from his teenage son. He eats a strict vegan diet, follows a meticulously planned daily workout schedule, and takes near-constant blood, stool, and urine tests to monitor his health. “Across all,” he says, “the core philosophy remains the same: measurement, scientific research, intervention, repeat.”