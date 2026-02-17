Bryan Johnson’s New Immortality Program Costs $1 Million—and People Are Lining Up for It
Within hours of its launch, Bryan Johnson’s Immortals project attracted 1,500 applicants eager to follow his rigorous anti-aging protocols
BY KEVIN HAYNES, NEWS WRITER
Photo: Getty Images
More than 1,500 people have already applied to pay $1 million a year to pursue the dream of living forever—if accepted into entrepreneur Bryan Johnson’s intensive Immortals program, a stringent health regimen that he has followed for the past five years.
The venture capitalist and so-called “biohacker” says the initial flurry of applicants poured in within 30 hours of last week’s launch of Immortals, which offers members “a dedicated concierge team, BryanAI 24/7, extensive testing, millions of biological data points, continuous tracking, best skin and hair protocols, and access to the best therapies on the market.”
Interviews to select three winners will be conducted in the weeks ahead. The diverse field of applicants, says Johnson, includes men and women, young and old, ranging from entrepreneurs and politicians to athletes, actors, and artists.
Johnson, 48, reportedly spends $2 million a year on his personal health and longevity treatments, including weekly acid peels and blood transfusions from his teenage son. He eats a strict vegan diet, follows a meticulously planned daily workout schedule, and takes near-constant blood, stool, and urine tests to monitor his health. “Across all,” he says, “the core philosophy remains the same: measurement, scientific research, intervention, repeat.”
Conquering death, Johnson proclaims, “will be humanity’s greatest achievement,” predicting that he and his peers in Generation X will be “the first generation who won’t die.”
He also insists that Immortals’ hefty price tag won’t last forever either. “As these systems mature and scale, cost declines,” he says. “The long-term goal is universal access: the same standard of care, regardless of income or willpower.”
Johnson isn’t the only Silicon Valley billionaire investing in the prospect of eternal youth. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a stake in Altos Labs, an anti-aging researcher. He and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel helped fund Unity Biotechnology, which is focusing on the senescent cells that stop dividing as humans age. And OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has invested $180 million in Retro Biosciences, which is exploring ways to rejuvenate the T cells that are vital to fighting cancer and infections.
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