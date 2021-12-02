Tracking your company's sustainability progress is about to get easier.

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will launch a new tool to help companies keep themselves accountable to their sustainability initiatives. Called the AWS Customer Carbon Footprint Tool, the dashboard will allow Amazon Web Services users to calculate their company's carbon emissions and forecast how those numbers will change over time.

The tool will take into account the percentage of AWS's energy usage that comes from renewable sources. The calculations will change as Amazon's various green energy projects come online.

Peter DeSantis, AWS senior vice president of utility computing, unveiled the tool during his keynote at AWS re:Invent, a conference for business owners and other technical decision-makers hosted by Amazon Web Services in Las Vegas.

As the climate situation becomes direr, more companies are holding themselves accountable to reducing their carbon footprints. Google and Microsoft recently rolled out similar dashboards for their cloud customers.

Amazon also announced on Thursday investments in 18 new renewable energy projects throughout the U.S. and Europe. The utility-scale wind and solar projects will be located in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, as well as in Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Earlier this year, Amazon announced what DeSantis described as the first-ever corporate-led renewable energy projects in South Africa and Japan.

When the new projects come online, Amazon's total energy production capacity will total 12 gigawatts and 33,700 gigawatt hours, or enough energy to power 3 million American homes for a year. DeSantis added that Amazon remains the world's largest purchaser of renewable energy.

Amazon in 2019 co-founded The Climate Pledge, a promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040--10 years ahead of the date agreed to in the Paris Accord. More than 200 companies have signed the pledge, including IBM, Microsoft, HP, Snap, Salesforce, PepsiCo, Unilever, Verizon, and Visa.