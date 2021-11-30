Amazon is offering a new service that will help companies easily set up their own private 5G networks.

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky announced the rollout of AWS Private 5G during a keynote at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The new service will allow companies to build their own mobile networks and give their employees access to the high-bandwidth, low-latency service that 5G offers.

Selipsky said he sees the service as being useful for organizations ranging from corporate or college campuses to oil rigs to agricultural facilities. Users specify how much traffic they expect on the network; AWS will then deliver the equipment required to set up and run the network, including small cell radio units, servers, software, and SIM cards.

Other private mobile networks exist, but many charge per device, which can make them prohibitively expensive.

"It's all the goodness of local 5G technology without the high upfront costs," said Selipsky.

The company says the setup will take days, as opposed to the weeks or months typically required to build such networks.

The technology could be a game changer, especially for companies in the large swaths of the U.S. where inadequate local infrastructure makes 5G and other high-speed broadband hard to come by.

Selipsky on Tuesday also announced AWS Mainframe Modernization, a new service that will simplify the process of migrating from legacy mainframes to AWS. The system will automatically reprogram existing systems without major disruption, thereby making it easier for AWS customers--and potential customers--to transition to the cloud.

"There are minimal code changes," said Selipsky. "We made sure you don't lose any functionality."

Selipsky also revealed that Nasdaq plans to begin moving its North American markets onto AWS in 2022, which means that trading will be done in the cloud. And he announced AWS IoT TwinMaker, a product that creates digital twins of buildings, factories, and industrial equipment.