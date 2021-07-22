Small businesses in the green tech sector just got a boost from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The DOE on Wednesday announced $127 million in grants for small businesses working on green tech solutions. The businesses are in fields relevant to various aspects of the Biden administration's clean energy goals, including renewable energy, carbon management, cybersecurity, grid reliability, and fusion energy.

The prizes were distributed among 110 small businesses, generally ranging from $1 million to $2 million apiece. Recipients included North Carolina-based Susteon and Washington-based Emissol, two companies developing forms of direct air capture that can remove carbon dioxide from the air; New York-based Fastwatt and Rhode Island-based Arctura, both of which are making more efficient wind turbines; and Delaware-based RiKarbon, a startup working on creating plastic that's less harmful to the environment.

A full list of the recipients can be found here.

The grants were awarded by the DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Small-business owners looking to apply for grants through the programs should check out the DOE website.