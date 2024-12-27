How Should You Get Ready for 2025? Start by Setting an Ambitious Goal and Working Backward

A new year means new opportunities for your business, but also uncertainty. This is especially true at a time when work-altering AI technology seems to be proliferating by the day. Regardless of your industry, chances are good that your competitors are leveraging AI to help them grow even faster next year. So how do you position your business for success in 2025?

We put this question to three founders of fast-growing companies that landed on this year’s Inc. 5000 list: Wade Breitzke, founder of marketing and advertising agency WeCreate; Reco McCambry, founder of fintech platform Novae; and Michael Lenny, co-founder of outsource staffing agency Zipdev. One of their favorite strategies involves setting an ambitious goal for the year ahead and working backward. They also cited integrating AI into their operations as a critical part of their future growth plans. Wade Breitzke, Reco McCambry, and Michael Lenny. Photography by Nathan Bajar While none of these entrepreneurs has a crystal ball, all three know that creating a rigorous process for forecasting can be a huge competitive advantage. So let’s get to some forward-looking statements: What’s your business outlook for 2025? LENNY: We connect companies with remote workers in Latin America, and we work with a lot of venture-backed and private equity-backed companies that were affected by the interest rate hikes at the end of 2022. That hindered our growth for a while. I definitely see that easing as the rates go down. We’re seeing more companies hiring remote workers abroad, so we’re projecting more growth next year than we’ve had this year. I think 2025 will be a pretty big growth year for us, especially with the head count we’re hoping to add to our sales and marketing departments.

McCAMBRY: We partner with firms in the financial services industry to offer a debt-relief program, which individuals can leverage pretty quickly on our platform. Our nation is facing the highest credit card debt it has ever seen, so even in darker times in our economy, like the inflation we’ve been seeing lately, we do relatively well. We’re seeing so many businesses and consumers being overleveraged with debt, and that’s an opportunity for us to offer our services. It’s been really helpful for our growth. We’re ramping up more marketing to be able to tell more people about those services and opportunities in 2025. BREITZKE: The leaders within our company are committed to a clear and compelling vision, but they’re also ready to adapt to whatever 2025 is going to bring. That allows me to do what I’m best at, which is entrepreneurial creativity. Still, we have to balance that with operational discipline, so we’ve really operationalized the way we plan for the next year. We have a full-time CPA on staff who starts with the annual operating plan and shows us what next year looks like, down to the penny, day by day, all the way through the end of 2025. Then we meet with business development team leaders and figure out what our goals are. So we’re seeking growth and opportunities in the new year, but there’s a fine-tooth comb running through all of it. LENNY: That sounds similar to how we plan ahead. Last year, we brought on an operations specialist who helps us analyze all our internal data to create financial models and project the number of new clients and the number of people we’ll have on assignment with clients, which is the north star metric that drives our revenue. We start with the big, audacious goal, or the 10-year goal, which for us is getting to 2,250 people on assignment. Then we back out what the three-year picture looks like and what the one-year picture looks like, and then we break that down into the quarterly and monthly views. We implemented that process a couple of years ago and it’s been really beneficial.

BREITZKE: We’ve adopted something similar that we call “remembering the future.” Someone once told me that when NASA was trying to land on the moon, it started with, “We just landed on the moon. What did we do just prior to that?” and worked backward from there. So that’s what we do: set a goal and then work backward toward intentionally creating that future. That’s a big part of what we do in the fourth quarter every year. I lay out the goals and get told how crazy I am, but then we look at the steps together and my team says, “You know what? It’s not that crazy. We can actually make this happen.” LENNY: That’s really powerful. At our retreat last year, we asked members of our team if we ran into one another 10 years in the future, what will have happened between now and then? I was absolutely blown away by the stuff the team was sharing. I thought my business partner and I were ambitious, but they were like, “We’ve got 10,000 people, we built multiple divisions, we’ve expanded into Europe,” and so forth. It was inspiring, but it also created this shared sense of ownership and a vision among the team that they could help mold and build the future with us. In that vein, a big goal of ours for next year is deploying a technology product that will enhance our operations. I know AI is a hot-button topic, but that will be a really big value-add for our clients. McCAMBRY: AI is such a big topic as we look forward. We’re utilizing it in everything from marketing to customer service training to our social media content. We developed a disputes manager for individuals who have issues with their credit. The AI pulls in their credit report and automatically analyzes it for errors, and it writes up the disputes for them based on the success of previous clients who have used the software. So as time goes on, the AI is getting smarter and smarter and our clients are seeing better and better results. So AI is a game changer for us from that perspective.