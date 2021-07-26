Millions of employees are looking for work -- and a new survey sheds some light on what it might take to lure them in.

Nearly half of job seekers -- 48 percent -- say they are frustrated because they're not finding the right job opening, according to a survey from job search site FlexJobs. Some job seekers appear to be lowering their standards for the type of positions they're willing to accept. Among job seekers, 36 percent have applied for jobs they think they're overqualified for, while another 56 percent have considered doing so, according to the survey.

Respondents largely pinned their employment statuses on Covid-19. Sixty-nine percent of those who are currently unemployed say they are out of work as a direct result of the pandemic. Of those unemployed, 42 percent have been jobless for more than a year. FlexJobs collected its responses from more than 1,800 people during a two-week period in June.

The Covid-19 relief packages passed by Congress last year have attracted criticism for their impact on employment, with one state governor telling the Wall Street Journal last month that the benefits' continuation has "worsened the workforce issues we are facing." According to the FlexJobs survey, though, only 13 percent of respondents said they have postponed job searching because they received these unemployment benefits or stimulus relief.

The results shed some light on a complicated job market. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey published earlier this month found that just 44 percent of small businesses reported that it was easy to find the talent they need. The Labor Department calculated that there were 9.48 million unemployed people in the U.S. last month, while job placement website Indeed estimated earlier this month that there were 9.8 million job openings.