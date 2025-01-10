The Evacuation App That’s Saving Lives in the L.A. Wildfires

Government agencies were slow to adapt Genasys Protect, created by two tech industry veterans at the request of a fire chief. But the app, which guides people to safety, has proved its value.

As wildfires blazed across greater Los Angeles on Wednesday, the official social media handles of cities throughout Los Angeles County—including Santa Clarita, located just a mile from the Hurst Fire—advised citizens to download an app called Genasys Protect. When a host of the nationally syndicated CBS Mornings asked an L.A. County Fire captain what she would advise citizens in fire-affected areas, she instructed them to download the app. “It gives you all the up-to-date current evacuations for your area,” she said. “It’s an incredible resource.”

Genasys, a San Diego-based public safety company, provides tech-based solutions for dealing with disasters, a business that seems poised for growth as climate change creates more extreme weather events. Los Angeles has had almost no rainfall since May, which has made the region not only vulnerable to wildfires but to more severe fires than it has experienced historically. The Protect app sends critical location-based notifications using data inputted by local authorities. It has been a vital tool in the evacuation efforts. While the fires have been hugely destructive and any loss of life is tragic, the total of 10 reported deaths so far is much less than what might be expected, especially in such a densely populated area like L.A. County. (In the 2023 wildfire at Lahaina, in Maui, 102 people were killed; 86 died in California’s 2017 Camp Fire.) “It’s obviously a super unfortunate situation,” says Michael Smith, senior vice president of Genasys Protect’s software division. “We’re glad L.A. County has the tool set to get people out and notify them as quickly as possible. There’s always tons of variables and challenges and a bit of chaos. We try to provide some organization to that.”

The Protect app sends users alerts in the form of push notifications, SMS texts, phone calls, and emails. A built-in map shows escape routes that, if needed, can include areas like golf courses and cemeteries that wouldn’t normally show up as roads. As of Friday, Genasys Protect was ranked third in the App Store’s utilities category, behind only Google and Google Chrome. Protect’s evacuation-focused tool, EVAC, is part of the company’s Protect EVAC suite of potentially lifesaving disaster response tools. EVAC was formerly known as Zonehaven, a California startup it acquired in 2021, the same year it was the subject of an Inc. magazine feature. Charlie Crocker and Robert Shear, two tech industry veterans, co-founded Zonehaven after being convinced by a local fire chief who had recently responded to the North Bay Fires of the need to build a tool that could aid with evacuations. Before Zonehaven, evacuations typically entailed a bunch of firefighters drawing circles on a map laid out on the hood of a vehicle. The startup turned this process into a science, helping fire departments pre-plan by breaking down geography into evacuation zones—the ones California residents have become all too familiar with recently—based on factors like population, topography, and traffic patterns.

During a wildfire, the software considers weather and vegetation to run simulations of how it’s likely to move and what traffic patterns will look like, helping authorities make critical, time-sensitive decisions about whom to evacuate and when. Genasys, which acquired Zonehaven for $24 million, today is deployed in locales that include 60 percent of the population of California, including L.A. and San Diego Counties, plus the entire state of Oregon. The company earns revenue through contracts with government agencies, and those agencies input data directly, distinguishing it from similar apps such as the not-for-profit Watch Duty. Traction was slow for Zonehaven at first, but has picked up in recent years, with L.A. County coming online in 2022. “As with any disruptive startup, there’s been an education campaign,” says Smith. “If you’re doing something truly innovative, people aren’t necessarily seeking it out—you have to teach them.” As wildfires and other extreme weather situations have become more prevalent due to climate change, those conversations with local municipalities have become easier. “There’s an expectation from the public that they’re going to be protected and alerted,” he says. “That if I’m in danger, I expect you to tell me I’m in danger and I need to get out.”