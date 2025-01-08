How Service-Based Businesses Can Use Tech Strategies to Unlock Growth Capital

Should you spin off a tech venture, or use tech to enhance your existing business?

In my work at Founders First, I often advise service-based businesses on accessing growth capital. A common question I hear from founders is whether they should create a tech-focused spin-off to attract venture capital. Many have developed tools to automate their primary business services and believe spinning these off into a separate technology company might make them more appealing to VC firms. Their rationale? VCs typically fund technology ventures, not service-based businesses.

Before pursuing this strategy, it’s important to understand what venture capitalists seek. Let’s break it down. The Venture Capital Perspective Most tech VCs aim for taking a 10 percent to 30 percent ownership stake in a business that will provide a 5x to 10x return on investment within five to 10 years, typically through a liquidity event like an IPO or acquisition. Founders must assess whether their new company can realistically meet these expectations. I counsel business owners to answer these three critical questions: 1) What is the value proposition of this new company? 2) How will the market validate this solution? 3) Does the size of the target market align with the high returns that VCs expect? Founders often overlook these considerations, focusing instead on the assumption that a tech label alone will attract funding. That’s simply not the case. But don’t just take my word for it. I gathered some perspective from a few venture capitalists who make these kinds of decisions all the time.

Jewel Burks Solomon, Founding Managing Partner, Collab Capital: “Mailchimp’s success demonstrates that transitioning from a service-based business to a tech platform is possible. However, it requires full commitment, clear guidelines, and a focused approach. Juggling both aspects often leads to pitfalls and can deter investors seeking a scalable tech company.” Kim Davis King, Investment Partner, ImpactX Capital: “VCs look for unique, high-growth opportunities with significant sustainable market potential and high gross margins. If the tech spin-off doesn’t align with these criteria, pursuing alternative funding might be more viable.” Michael Walsh, Founder, Walsh Business Growth Institute: “Integrating technology within the service-based business often has a higher chance to creating the growth value founders intend and investors want. By accelerating the service company’s success in scaling, the technology enables the founder to prove its value within their existing environment.”

Alternative Funding Options I think it’s pretty clear. Before you spin off a tech idea with dreams of a big VC investment, consider if it’s better to use the technology to enhance your core business and then seek alternative funding. If a tech spin-off isn’t the best fit, consider other forms of growth capital. For example, alternative debt financing, such as a revenue-performance-based loan, recognizes the revenue potential of service-based businesses and doesn’t require a liquidity event to provide returns. This approach allows businesses to scale without shifting focus away from their core operations. None of this, by the way, should discourage anyone from adding tech solutions to their business. On the contrary, adding a tech strategy can enhance your business’s value, streamline operations, and often help you make more money faster. But launching a separate tech company isn’t always necessary or desirable. Evaluate whether your new venture aligns with VC expectations. If it doesn’t, explore alternative funding options for your growth. You might be surprised how well this strategy can work for you.

