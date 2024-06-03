Chobani Founder Hamdi Ulukaya Has Acquired America’s Oldest Craft Brewery

Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya is hoping to breathe new life into legacy beer brand Anchor Brewing Company.

On Friday, the billionaire and founder of the New Berlin, New York-based yogurt brand Chobani announced that he acquired the San Francisco-based beer company for an undisclosed sum under his family office, Shepherd Futures. It is a personal acquisition unrelated to Chobani.

Anchor Brewing Company is his second acquisition. Ulukaya made his first acquisition in 2015 when he bought out a private equity firm’s stake in Philadelphia-based coffee company La Colombe for $60 million; in December 2023, Chobani bought out Ulukaya’s personal stake and took over the company. A source related to Shepherd Futures told Inc. that Hamdi was motivated to acquire Anchor Brewing Company because he values the importance of local brands that are deeply embedded into the fabric of their community. That’s why, the source says, Ulukaya was met with four long-tenured employees to speak with them about the legacy behind the brand and the community it formed in San Francisco. Anchor Brewery is the oldest craft brewery in the country, but after 127 years in service, it shuttered its doors last June due to the impact of the pandemic, inflation, and a highly competitive market, an Anchor Brewing spokesperson Sam Singer said in a statement.

Now, Ulukaya is eager to revitalize the company.

“San Francisco is at the heart of Anchor Brewing, and Anchor embodies so much of what makes this city great,” Ulukaya said in a press release. “I am humbled and excited to be part of this city and its rich community of people, who have a spirit that is special and unique. I have learned so much about Anchor and its role in San Francisco’s journey, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to support this amazing story of revitalization.” Ulukaya wasn’t the first to buy Anchor Brewing Company. The company was acquired by Japanese company Sapporo Holdings Limited in 2017, but Anchor still struggled to stay afloat. Sapporo ceased operations in July last year and workers were given a 60 day’s notice.