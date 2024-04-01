Does Your Business Really Need a Marketing Stunt on April Fools’ Day?

We asked marketing experts to weigh in on April Fools’ Day campaigns from companies like Google, PayPal, and Honda.

On this day 20 years ago, Google announced it would be launching a new platform called Gmail, and offering one gigabyte of free storage–500 times more than the amount offered by its competitor, Hotmail, at the time.

The announcement came on April Fools’ Day, but it was no joke. And while Gmail has become a very successful product, did Google really pick the best day to announce the launch?

Nikita Walia, CEO of creative strategy company Blank, acknowledges that businesses can feel pressured to tap into every holiday without having a specific reason. Her advice? “What really helps is having some sort of yearly cultural calendar and then choosing the moments that are most relevant to you,” Walia says. “Like if you’re a climate technology brand and working on space tech, it’s not really your place to activate on April Fools’ Day. It’s not really your place to activate on a food-centric holiday unless there’s a climate connection. But there is an opportunity to cover big lunar eclipses or space-focused holidays.”

Inc. asked marketing experts to weigh in on five iconic April Fools’ day campaigns, why they worked, and how other business owners can plan for next year. Outrageous offers

Reilly Newman, founder and brand strategist at Motif Brands, says the move to announce Gmail on April Fools’ highlighted how outlandish it was to release a platform that offered an unimaginable amount of storage space. While emailing already existed, he says Google was able to package it in a unique way.

Robert Brill, CEO of Inc. 5000 company Brill Media, says planning the release for April Fools’ Day played into the unexpected new platform Google was offering. “Something that is extraordinary or outrageous always does well, especially on a day when extraordinary and outrageous is supposed to be fake and humorous,” Brill says.

Print your own money In 2018, PayPal announced on its social media accounts that it was launching a service that would allow you to print money from your own mobile phone. The announcement boosted the brand’s visibility — PayPal UK’s Tweet got 10,000 likes as opposed to the usual number, which ranges below 50.

Newman says this post was a great opportunity for the brand to elicit emotion from their followers. “Businesses are built off transactions, brands are built off of experiences, and experiences have emotions,” he says. Making someone laugh, for example, can create a sense of intimacy with the brand.

Carly Martinetti agrees. The co-founder of PR company Notably says taking your audience on the emotional rollercoaster of deciding whether or not the announcement is real encourages engagement and conversation. Pardon me

In 2019, Honda Canada played into polite Canadian sensibilities with a commercial advertising a new feature that would replace the blaring car honk with the sound of a man coughing.

Newman describes this commercial as an inside joke between Canadian consumers and Honda. He says creating a sense of kinship and exclusivity is a technique to set your business apart from other competitors. But Brill warns business owners to be careful when making light of culture and stereotypes. He suggests you do market research first to determine if your idea to promote your business might fall flat.

“Whenever you’re taking risks with your advertising, I think you’ve got to understand that the riskier it is, the more possibility there’s going to be cultural blowback,” Brill says. You had me at bonjour

Dating shows that spin-offs are a dime a dozen nowadays. But imagine if all of your favorite contestants couldn’t speak to one another. And imagine if they had to succeed in language lessons to stay on the island–kind of like a mashup between “Love Island” and “Love Is Blind.”

That’s exactly what Duolingo and Peacock announced for their 2023 April Fools’ Day collaboration, and the trailer for “Love Language” received millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes across social media platforms. While the show ended up not being real, the promotions offered were very real, and viewers were able to snag a discount on both the language learning company’s service and the streaming company’s service.

Newman says that brand association was at the core of this campaign. Not only were the two brands able to associate themselves with the popular reality TV star in the trailer; they were also able to make themselves more recognizable to each other’s consumers.

Walia adds that tapping into the social zeitgeist trends of reality TV reflected the brand’s understanding of current culture: “It was rooted in a real insight of what their businesses do for people in everyday life.” Out of thin air

Humor can bring a breath of fresh air and reveal a new, more lighthearted side to business. Cuyana’s 2023 “Made With Air” April Fools’ campaign did just that. Last year, the sustainable clothing brand launched a marketing campaign teasing the first-ever zero-impact clothing line using just one material: air. The social media posts created were used as a space for consumers to interact with the brand and bring humor into their feed. Cuyana owners wrote that the campaign’s aim was to poke fun at greenwashing, the act of making a company’s practices seem more environmentally friendly than they are in reality. Martinetti says the campaign highlighted the brand’s commitment to sustainability in a unique way.

“People will not forget that there was this brand that had the ‘Made of Air’ campaign so fast in the way they would for a brand just saying, ‘We believe in sustainability,'” says Martinetti. Takeaways

While many of these examples come from big corporations with vast resources, Martinetti says smaller businesses can still learn from these April Fools’ Day pranks.

“You don’t need to like massive budgets to do a lot of these things. Most of them just employ psychological tricks that you can incorporate into your own advertising,” She says, just like emotional attachment and brand association. At its core, Newman says engaging your brand in a holiday like April Fools’ is a great opportunity to showcase your business in a new light.