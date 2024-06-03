Gen Z and Millennials Are Opening High-Fee Credit Cards. What That Says About Their Spending Habits

American Express’s rise in shares has been partially driven by a boost in Gen Z and Millennial card acquisition–a telling sign that the younger generation’s increasing role in the economy is just getting started.

The tides are changing for the spending habits of younger generations.

American Express has seen its shares rise by 25 percent this year, and part of this is owed to its high-spending Gen Z and Millennial consumers: Approximately 60 percent of new accounts made this first quarter were opened by these two groups, the company shared in its first-quarter review. “We continue to attract high-spending, high credit-quality customers to the franchise, with new card acquisitions accelerating sequentially to 3.4 million in the quarter,” CEO and chairman Stephen Squeri said in a press release.

These younger generations are creating accounts with premium Gold and Platinum cards, the Wall Street Journal reported: More than three-quarters of new accounts in 2023 for these two plans were by Gen Z and Millennial consumers. Instead of starting with cheaper or no-fee cards and then building up, these spenders immediately secure plans with higher fees and benefits–such as the $250 annual fee of the Gold card or the $695 annual fee of the Platinum. Part of this uptick may be due to the update in rewards that American Express offers to its cardholders. Some of the 2024 Platinum card privileges include discounted hotel stays, $240 in credit for streaming platforms, and credit on food delivery services. A 2024 Motley Fool Ascent survey of 2,000 Americans found that 33 percent of Millennials noted rewards and cash-back opportunities as their primary motivator.

But high rates of credit card acquisition don’t necessarily translate to financial savvy among these demographics. The New York Fed’s Center for Microeconomic Data reported that more than 15 percent of Gen Z with credit cards have maxed out their cards and 12 percent of Millennials have done the same. Notably, the report also found that Gen Z borrowers face lower median credit card limits–$4,500–as opposed to $16,300 for Millennials and $22,000 for Baby Boomers due to their shorter credit histories. A Gen Z credit card is, on average, four years old, while a Millennial card is, on average, 11 years old, the report found. The fourth quarter of 2023 also marked an all-time high of credit card delinquencies since 2012, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Still, the buying power of Gen Z and Millennials is only increasing. Snapchat predicted that Gen Z would account for 40 percent of global consumers by the end of 2023, and Millennial expenditure is 56 percent higher than Gen Z consumer expenditure, Capital One reported. The same report also found that Millennial retail spending totaled more than $1.9 trillion in the last 12 months ending this April. Now, Gen Z is poised to overtake the number of Baby Boomers working full-time this year, according to research by Glassdoor. What should business owners make of this?