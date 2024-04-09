How a Small Business Made an NYC Earthquake T-Shirt in Less Than an Hour–and Sold More Than 1,000

How this T-shirt shop owner’s quick decision-making led him to sell nearly 1,200 T-shirts in less than five days.

Kerry Colley’s immediate reaction to the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New York City on April 5 was not to run for safety. Instead, he rushed to tell his staff they needed to design a T-shirt commemorating the seismic event.

Quick to jump on the opportunity, Colley, owner of the Upper West Side location of custom T-shirt franchise Big Frog, sold his first “I Survived the NYC Earthquake” T-shirt less than 20 minutes after the event occurred. The business has since sold nearly 1,200 earthquake T-shirts, and on its busiest day, customers waited up to two hours just to get their hands on a piece. Now, the business also sells the T-shirt online.

“This was truly joyous,” Colley says. “There were many people in line, but it never got out of hand. There was no tension. Pretty much everyone was having fun telling their earthquake story. We had a lot of international people who needed to get shirts before they went back.” Big Frog has an efficient process to get T-shirts into the hands of a customer within minutes. Store manager Brittany Miller created the T-shirt design in less than 15 minutes. Colley says it takes around 30 seconds to print a design on a T-shirt using a “direct-to-garment” printing process and another 35 seconds to heat cure it before it’s ready to be sold. Within the first 10 minutes of putting the design on display, Colley says, the store sold six shirts as crowds of customers gathered outside.

Big Frog’s earthquake T-shirts are printed on demand. As customers lined up, Colley took their orders so their shirts could be ready when it was their turn to pay. The shirts sold at $10 a piece, instead of the store’s usual $30 price tag for tees. Colley says the shop already had 1,200 blank shirts ready to print on when the earthquake happened, but he’s placed an order for $3,000 worth of garments to replenish his inventory and keep up as the shirt design continues to sell.

“New York City’s different,” Colley says, describing his decision to seize the opportunity by producing T-shirts about an earthquake that caused no significant damages or injuries. “When you have lighthearted moments like this, it can just kind of be funny.” In fact, Colley runs his entire business on the premise of fun. After a long career working for different banks, Colley spoke with a career coach to get advice on shifting into a career that would be more fulfilling. The coach suggested he start his own business by opening a franchise, and after speaking to a franchise consultant, he says he chose Big Frog because of its fun factor.

Colley says the shop’s designs are based on the whimsy of its designers–some of the artists enjoy musical designs while another has covered a shirt in cartoon scrambled eggs.