How to Choose the Right Point of Sale Systems for Your Business

Inc. spoke to numerous business owners about their favorite payment processors. They had trouble picking just one.

From receiving payments to managing inventory and providing sales reports, the right point of sale (POS) system can be vital for success. POS systems are platforms that allow merchants to process payments and mediate the interaction among a customer, merchant, and bank.

But picking just one POS system might be ill-advised. Rather, many business owners use a mix of platforms and systems, including Ashley Jones, founder and CEO of Tones of Melanin, a Norfolk, Virginia-based maker of collegiate apparel for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

To ensure steady cash flow and give customers a variety of payment options, Jones has struck a balance by having three payment processors: She runs her website off of Shopify, but also uses Square and PayPal. In fact, of the five business owners Inc. talked to for this story, three used at least two point of sale systems. Katya Varbanova, CEO of London-based Viral Marketing Stars, uses Stripe, for example, to give people the option of inputting their credit card details directly rather than using PayPal funds as an intermediary. But she also uses PayPal because she, like Jones, believes it is more trusted by customers–especially by older generations–for online shopping transactions.

Read on to find out why, and for a breakdown of the most popular POS systems, and criteria to consider when selecting a payment processor. Breaking Down the Basics

Fees

Payment processors will often charge a percentage fee for every transaction you make in addition to a flat fee. Among POS systems, costs vary. Some charge yearly rates to use the software in addition to a per-transaction fee. Others don’t have a software fee at all. And within any given POS system, you’ll find that fees change depending on the nature of the sale. For example, Shopify card rates are slightly higher for online transactions than for in-person sales, so consider the nature of your product when choosing a POS system.

Regardless, be sure to look for something that provides transparency. Two of the five business owners we spoke with brought up the importance of having a transparent, itemized breakdown of the fees you pay at the end of the day. For example, Angelo Lonardo, CEO of San Francisco-based edible cookie dough business Out the Dough, uses Clover and says the platform creates a report that compiles a detailed list of its monthly fees.

“It breaks it all down for us in an itemized list, which is really helpful for our accounting team, to be able to break everything out so we’re allocating everything to the right account,” Lonardo says. Reputation and customer experience

One of the most important factors in choosing a payment processor is whether your customer will trust the system you offer. Varbanova says customers might be less likely to purchase a product if they have to input their card details with a POS system they’ve never heard of and aren’t sure they can trust. That’s why she and Thomas Phillips, CEO of Wilmington, Delaware-based custom pet art business Pet Portraits, both say they use PayPal–their customers have told them they trust it.

Equipment Depending on the nature of your business, you might need some physical equipment. Some POS systems offer terminals in various sizes to help you make sales in-person. For example, Clover sells handheld card readers on up to standing kiosks with clickable screens.

Scalability

Many POS systems, like Shopify and Stripe, allow merchants to upgrade their subscription packages as a business grows and requires more sophisticated payment software. Businesses can consider whether these upgraded features are available and how easy it might be to change their subscriptions as they scale. There’s an endless amount of other things you can take into account, but the five business owners we spoke with shared some key considerations:

Phillips advises asking how quickly the POS system transfers money to your account. He also says to check whether the POS system you’re considering has an app store that offers additional platforms that can be integrated–such as apps that manage cash handling or keep track of inventory and employee work times. Meanwhile, Varbanova suggests thinking about whether your business is prone to chargebacks, and researching a POS system’s history with settling disputes. For example, she’s found that PayPal seems to favor the consumer more than the merchant, while she believes that Stripe treats the two more equally.

Now that you know what to look for, here are the payment processors the business owners we spoke with stand by. Stripe

Fees: 2.9 percent plus 30 cents per transaction. No monthly fees. Complete with the resources needed to run your business, Stripe allows merchants to receive payments and automate the formation of revenue reports, and provides resources for exploring new business models–like subscription services or overseas expansion.

Stripe offers a selection of handheld payment terminals, but only two are available in the U.S.:

Varbanova sells only digital services like Canva templates and offers virtual workshops and consulting services. She uses both Stripe and PayPal, and says that Stripe is great for customer subscriptions because of its flexibility in allowing customers to pause and restart their memberships.

Aaron White, CEO of AI marketing company Outbound.com, uses AI to generate marketing plans for small businesses. He likes that Stripe’s POS system is transparent when it comes to merchant fees, as well as the platform’s seamless and customizable integration with Outbound.com’s website, which allows consumers to have a seamless experience when paying on an external software. Shopify

Fees: $29 monthly (if paid yearly) for the Basic plan, as well as: 2.9 percent plus 30¢ for online purchases

2.6 percent plus 10¢ for in-person purchases

2 percent for third-party payment providers Shopify offers a variety of e-commerce services beyond functioning as a POS system. For example, businesses can create their own websites with Shopify, list their products on the Shop app, and use physical terminals in stores. Shopify also has an app store full of tools to help your business, all the way from designing your store and marketing it online to tracking orders and managing your staff.

Jones runs Tones of Melanin’s website on Shopify, but also uses Square and PayPal for in-person purchases. She makes 75 percent of her sales online via Shopify and prefers it over the other two, because she’s had experiences of payouts being withheld from PayPal and network shutdowns with Square.

“I’ve heard of instances where PayPal does stop other vendors and it was their only payment option and the business owner has to wait 30 days to get paid,” Jones says. That’s why she also uses Shopify and Square. “Sometimes for smaller businesses, say for instance you make and sell all these goods, now you have to wait 30 days to get paid.” In addition to a free tap-to-pay iPhone app, Shopify offers three types of hardware for in-person payment processing:

Clover Fees: 2.3 percent plus 10¢ per transaction

POS system Clover specializes in providing payment solutions to small and medium-size merchants like restaurants, retail shops, and in-person services. Merchants choose their business type when registering with Clover to experience a POS service that caters to their needs.

Clover offers payment terminals in five sizes, each offering different levels of monthly subscription services: Handheld Go card reader: $49 for the terminal

Handheld Flex card reader with a built-in screen: $599, plus optional monthly subscription fees ranging from $14.95 to $49.95

Mini tabletop POS: $799 Station Duo tabletop POS with an included cash register: $1,799, plus either a $49.95 or $59.95 monthly fee

Standing self-ordering Kiosk: $2,499, plus a $34.95 monthly fee

Merchants also have the option to pay for these terminals in monthly installments. Like Shopify, Clover has an app store that allows its merchants to integrate third-party software to customize their POS experience. And Clover also provides resources for business owners to grow their business. For example, Angelo Lonardo of Out the Dough has joined the Clover Capital program, which allows businesses to access capital via an advance of funds that are repaid through the merchant’s sales on Clover.

Square Fees: Square has a detailed breakdown of transaction fees. This is a non-comprehensive list:

2.6 percent plus 10¢ per in-person transaction



2.9 percent plus 30¢ per online transaction 3.3 percent plus 30¢ per transaction for invoices and transactions made on online Square payment links

3.5 percent plus 15¢ per transaction when a customer manually enters their card information

Square offers all kinds of services beyond payment processing. From physical hardware to invoices, staff payroll, and marketing resources, the POS system offers merchants curated experiences based on their business needs. Last October, Square rolled out a series of new AI features, including AI-generated photo backgrounds, internal team announcements, and item descriptions for your product catalog.

Square terminal prices:

Handheld Square card reader: $59 Terminal with a built-in screen: $299

Tabletop iPad POS: $149

Tabletop register: $799 PayPal

Fees: 2.29 percent plus 9¢ per card-present transaction

3.49 percent plus 9¢ per manual card entry transaction

3.29 percent plus 9¢ per QR code transaction 3.49 percent plus 49¢ per transaction for invoices through PayPal payments

2.99 percent plus 49¢ per transaction for invoices through cards and alternative payment methods

Financial service company PayPal offers digital and physical payment processing options for its merchants. The platform also provides software to track the business’s performance and has extensive resources for fraud protection that are being developed to use AI–such as machine learning to detect whether a customer is legitimate through data on IP addresses and on a user’s behavior. But Varbanova, Phillips, and Jones all agree that the platform is known for withholding payouts to merchants when cash flow varies dramatically between each month.

Nonetheless, Varbanova advocates for PayPal because of its immense popularity with consumers. According to a 2018 Ipsos study commissioned by PayPal, consumers are 54 percent more willing to purchase from a business when it accepts PayPal.