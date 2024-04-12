Model Taylor Hill Is Getting Into the Pet Care Category With Her New Business, Tate & Taylor

Instead of ending the project, Hill channeled her grief into an opportunity to help other pet lovers. Launched today, Tate & Taylor is an online community platform for pet parents that features a Shopify-powered marketplace of Hill’s favorite pet products; so far, the site features 23 SKUs, including a “F*ck Cancer” merchandise line, which donates a portion of profits to the Buddy Fund at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center to help fund pet medical costs and rescue organizations like Animal Aid USA.

Starting a business wasn’t a walk in the park for Hill. Without a business school education, she says she accumulated knowledge through speaking with friends, family, and her extended network. She sent surveys to pet owners to identify gaps in the market and spent two years developing her brand. “You can’t build a business alone,” Hill says.

From building a website to figuring out a back-end process, learning about trademarks, and contacting vendors, Hill navigated the process of starting a business with the help of her community. Her advice for those looking to pursue a passion project? “Start talking about it,” she says. “‘Hey, I want to do this. Hey, I have an idea for this–do you know someone you can connect me to?’ Even the smallest introduction can lead you to someone who knows something else.”