Shopify Just Launched Its First Beauty and Wellness Sales Event. Why Brands Are Getting Excited

Through Shop, the platform’s centralized app, brands are offering 20 percent cashback–which can be a compelling draw for existing and new customers alike.

Move over Prime Day–there’s a new sales event in town.

Digital commerce platform Shopify is kicking off April with a new event on its Shop app. Shop Beauty & Wellness Week is a seven-day sales event during which customers can purchase products from more than 20 participating brands with 20 percent cashback.

Shop is Shopify’s integrated mobile app that allows customers to purchase directly from brands on the centralized platform. Companies can customize their storefronts and engage in additional features like Shop Campaigns to connect with consumers. Shop partnerships lead Anna Decilveo says that Beauty and Wellness Week is an opportunity for customers to discover new brands and turn first-time shoppers into loyal customers; 59 percent of orders on the Shop app are repeat purchases, she adds.

Katie Borghese, co-founder of New York City-based skincare brand U Beauty, says the brand joined the Shop app because of its strengths as a discovery platform; the company regularly uses Shop features like push notifications, storefront customization, and discounts for first-time customers. Now, 84 percent of its customers use the Shop app.

For Beauty and Wellness Week, Borghese says representatives from the brand will livestream on the app using the StageTEN feature to talk about the benefits of the cashback program and connect with their customers on a more personal level. Speaking to customers directly can boost engagement and help shoppers feel more connected with the brand, she explains. Beyond that, U Beauty is promoting Beauty and Wellness Week on its email list of loyal customers to encourage them to take advantage of the cashback program and engage in repeat purchases. U Beauty also customized its Shop storefront and integrated its social media accounts so that Shop app users can easily view the brand’s Instagram feed, which features Reels of people testing out its products.

Sales events like Shop’s Beauty and Wellness Week allow new customers to discover brands, but Decilveo says it’s important to have an undoubtedly strong product to keep them coming back. That’s why Borghese says U Beauty is so focused on developing its products, some of which are double-patent pending, with clinical trials.