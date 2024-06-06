The 4 Greatest Challenges for Founders–and How to Overcome Them

Both seasoned and first-time founders can encounter setbacks along the journey to creating a successful business.

New Shopify-Gallup data has found that more than one in five business owners have previously started a business that did not succeed, while 40 percent of respondents said the personal financial risks were one of their biggest speed bumps to starting a business. Time management was noted as another significant challenge faced by founders.

The survey, which polled nearly 47,000 American adults this May, also gives a window into entrepreneurs’ motivations. Around 38 percent of business owners said becoming their own boss was the primary reason for founding a business; the second highest was the opportunity to earn more money, and the third was the flexible work schedule. Harley Finkelstein, president of e-commerce platform Shopify, shared some of his top tips with Inc. over email on how to navigate the biggest challenges to founding a successful business.

Dealing with failure The poll found that four in 10 of those who faced the failure of a previously started business experienced setbacks multiple times, underscoring the resilience and determination prevalent among entrepreneurs. But Finkelstein says failure can be one of the best gifts.

“I truly believe that failure is the successful discovery of something that didn’t work,” he says. “What matters is not that you fail, but that you iterate off of that failure and use it to build the next idea.”

To push through failure, Finkelstein says it’s important to, “never lose sight of the ‘why’ behind your entrepreneurial journey, as that will be what pushes you through the most difficult moments and helps you figure out what’s next if you fail.” He adds that resilience is a learned skill, not an intrinsic trait. “Resiliency is built in response to hardship, so rather than seeing an unsuccessful venture as a failure, look at it as a lesson on how to improve the next time,” he says.”

Finkelstein says failure shouldn’t be viewed as an indication that an idea is bad–instead, he says failure should be taken as a learning experience that can guide you to improve the next time. This, he says, will give you the motivation to start over. Finding a mentor

It can be hard to start a business for the first time. Without a framework of where to begin, founders might struggle with problems they’ve never encountered–such as raising capital or managing time.

Finklestein says founders can look to find obvious and non-obvious types of mentors. Obvious mentors, he says, have reached the peak of their profession, garnering robust accolades and years of experience. Non-obvious mentors are exceptionally accomplished in one facet of their lives and can have immense insight into your niche. “There is immense strength in community, and I know firsthand that leaning into your network in the early days not only helps close your knowledge gap but also exposes you to more opportunities for growth,” Finkelstein says. “People often view entrepreneurship as this lonely, isolated path, but if you seek out mentors, you will soon find you are part of a thriving community.”

Managing time To keep track of his time, Finkelstein notes all aspects of his life into his calendar. This involves daily meetings all the way to walks with his wife in order to help him balance what’s important to him personally and professionally.

“By organizing my life in this way, I’m able to focus my time and energy on the most important things, and I don’t get stuck in the ‘nice to haves’ or the little things that don’t move the needle in the big picture,” he says. Raising capital

Finkelstein says one of the biggest risks to starting a business has historically been raising capital. But, he adds, it’s now easier than ever to raise it due to tools available online. For example, founders can apply for small business loans, crowdfund, or use tools on e-commerce platforms like Shopify Capital.