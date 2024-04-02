The Tory Burch Foundation Just Launched New Resources for Female Founders

Through its decade-long partnership with Bank of America, the nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone in its mission to support women entrepreneurs.

The Tory Burch Foundation is deepening its investment in female founders.

Today, in partnership with Bank of America, the nonprofit launched a new virtual program that includes webinars on entrepreneurial advice, a content library for business owners, and digital networking tools for female founders within the Tory Burch Foundation’s ecosystem.

The Foundation also announced today that The Tory Burch and Bank of America Capital Program hit a milestone, officially deploying more than $100 million to more than 5,500 female entrepreneurs; that funding was delivered through a network of 15 community development financial institutions throughout the country. Access to capital is inarguably a hurdle for female founders. In their decade-long partnership, Bank of America and the Tory Burch Foundation have aimed to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs with increased loan access. When founders within the Foundation’s network started requesting more training materials, the partners decided on this newly announced digital expansion, says Pam Seagle, global women’s programs executive at Bank of America.

To make the most out of the webinars–which will be available on YouTube and the Tory Burch Foundation website–Seagle says entrepreneurs should find the gaps in their business knowledge and fill them with the resources provided. “In those first few years, your business will constantly evolve, and so will your needs. Leveraging free tools, like the business webinars, is a great way to stay nimble and protect your bottom line,” says Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation, over email.