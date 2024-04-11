TikTok Rizz Party: How a Family Business Is Riding the Wave of Its Viral Hit

Island Entertainment amassed more than 58 million views on its viral TikTok video. Now, the family-owned party planning company is making the most of its newfound digital visibility.

Joseph Delvillar and his son Michael Delvillar never would have predicted that a 17-second video of teenagers dancing to the Kanye West track “Carnival” at a Sweet 16 would go viral on TikTok. And yet, it did.

The video–which they’d posted on the account of their Staten Island-based party planning business, Island Entertainment–has been viewed more than 58 million times since it was uploaded a month ago. The business’s TikTok account has amassed more than 34 million likes across all its videos. And TikTok users have turned the clip into a full-blown meme, producing countless videos humorously analyzing the dynamics between the teens in the video, ascribing character arcs, rankings, and nicknames to them–such as the “blue tie leader” and “Turkish Quandale Dingle.”

Videos related to the “TikTok Rizz Party”–the name that users have bestowed on the clip–have racked up a total of 100 million views. This engagement has led Joseph to receive thousands of calls a day, some from people inquiring about partnering with the father-son business for upcoming events and others prank-calling him. When the video started to go viral, in the middle of March, the Delvillars were on a cruise. “I shut my phone off. I’m getting thousands of calls, text messages, emails, and DMs. It’s insane,” Joseph says. “My phone didn’t stop. If I left it on a table, it would vibrate off the table with so many messages.”

Joseph says the Island Entertainment website, which usually gets 200 views a month, saw 20,000 visitors in March. Now, he says, potential clients from all over the world–including Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand–are asking to fly the Island Entertainment team out to feature at upcoming parties. The business is also in talks with various influencers to host a big event.

Joseph and Michael Delvillar are no strangers to virality, though. For three years, they’ve been posting videos from their events on Island Entertainment’s social media accounts to provide users a window into the services they offer, including DJing, emceeing, lighting, and videography. Their videos on TikTok have ranged between 500,000 to three million views and have been noticed by celebrities–Cardi B retweeted a video of a high school prom during which Island Entertainment played her music. It can be hard for entrepreneurs to know what Gen-Z wants, but if they can crack the code, there’s ample opportunity to be found. Gen-Z has an estimated buying power of $450 billion globally, as reported by Snapchat, and social media is a great way to connect with that audience: The average member of Gen-Z spends 10.6 hours engaging with online content daily, according to a report by Adobe.

Michael, who DJed in the “Carnival” video, says it’s important to be aware of trends. “You’ve got to stay on top of music and stuff that people want to see, because once someone sees something, says something, it could change everything,” he says.

The Island Entertainment co-owner spends time on social media to see which songs are popular and regularly attends other DJ events to see what crowds respond to. Prior to a gig, he’ll send out a form to learn what kind of music the host prefers. If there’s one lesson to take from the hilarious virality of the “TikTok Rizz Party,” it’s that social media can be transformative in the most unexpected and ridiculous ways–and if you ride the wave of virality, your business can benefit.