2025: The Year Commercial Space Reaches Even Higher?

Space is open for business, and with an entrepreneur astronaut tapped to lead NASA, the promise of startups and small private space companies may be a hallmark of 2025. And, of course, giant rockets.

If he’s confirmed in the role as NASA’s administrator, billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman has already indicated that using new, agile space companies to reach the space agency’s goals will be a big part of his playbook. Beyond NASA contracts and defense industry contacts 2025 is going to see a lot of commercial space activity. Government is increasingly on board, with the Pentagon recently embracing commercial space tech to boost the U.S. military’s edge, and we can expect missions to launch private satellites, more commercial moon landers, and plenty of other exciting space stuff.

There’s an entrepreneurial spirit in the atmosphere. Consider the just announced, somewhat unlikely, but innovative-sounding partnership between SpaceX, Palantir and OpenAI which hopes to bid for lucrative government space contracts, changing the pace of the typically slow-moving space industry thanks to each company’ startup mentality. But really, if you get right down to it, 2025’s commercial space advances will mainly be about rockets. Big rockets. Three of them. Rocket Lab

Scrappy Rocket Lab, a partly New Zealand-based, partly U.S.-based commercial space company, is setting a mid-2025 date for the debut launch of its large Neutron rocket, a bigger, reusable successor to its already successful small launcher Electron. The 59 foot-tall Electron has been flying since 2018, taking many small satellites into orbit from launch pads on opposite sides of the planet. CEO Peter Beck explained to Inc. that his company’s been gifted with a great chance to experiment—trying out some reusable tech on Electron that has informed its plans for the partially reusable Neutron. Reusability was a core development principle in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The 2024 success of new technology brings the powerful, expensive first stage of the rocket, complete with 9 Merlin engines, back to Earth safely after most of its launches. Refurbishing and then re-flying these craft over and over lets SpaceX offer launch services for far less than its rivals, whose rocket system designs typically involve throwing away every part of the vehicle during every launch—including the high-tech engines. Analysis shows that flying one kilo of payload on a Falcon 9 costs around $1,500. For comparison flying a kilo to orbit on the partially reusable Space Shuttle cost over $54,000. Rocket Lab’s Neutron follows some of the same design philosophy, with a large reusable first stage “booster,” and a smaller, cheaper, disposable second stage. The 141 foot-tall rocket will launch up to 28,000 pounds of satellite into low Earth orbit, with a planned low-launch cost (estimated to be under $50 million) that may help it rival SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and steal some of the launch market, and it’ll be amazing to see its “chomper” nose cone open and close in space.

Blue Origin Jeff Bezos’ space startup Blue Origin was founded way back in 2000, and has remained a mysterious, mostly closed book for much of that time, with only snippets of progress revealed during its early years. All that changed in 2016 when the company pulled off a successful launch of its small New Shepard rocket—a tiny 63 foot-tall rocket designed to carry passengers on a “popgun” trajectory, curving up and down to just pass through the edge of space. The vehicle’s flown many times since then, carrying a long list of paying passengers beyond the atmosphere—including a memorable flight by Star Trek actor William Shatner. But Blue Origin has much bigger space ambitions. It’s won a key NASA contract to launch cargo missions to the moon as part of the crewed Artemis lunar program, and is supplying engines to power the new Vulcan rocket from long-established aerospace firm ULA.

Most importantly, it’s developed its own large rocket to try to win some of the lucrative satellite launch market that SpaceX has sewn up so tightly. New Glenn, a 322 foot-tall giant, will be able to launch some 99,000 pounds of satellites to low earth orbit at one time, and its debut test launch now looks set for early 2025, after a rapid series of development tests. The launch will come as welcome news to Bezos, no doubt, who’s been trading barbs and compliments on social media with his billionaire space industry rival Elon Musk for years. Musk’s company, founded in 2002, has flown dozens of astronauts to orbit, and launched rockets hundreds of times: Blue Origin has yet to launch one pound of anything with orbital velocity. But it did take one giant step toward achieving this feat on Dec. 27, when the seven engines of the inaugural New Glenn were lit in a “hot fire test“—the final step in testing before the vehicle’s ready for launch. SpaceX But the biggest rocket news in 2025 will likely be all about SpaceX’s Starship. This roughly 400 foot-tall stainless steel monster, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever to fly, is designed to be fully reusable—with both its giant 33-engined first “Super Heavy” booster stage and the 6-engined “Ship” upper stage able to fly back through the atmosphere and be caught by a mechanism on the same launch tower that sent them into space.

Full reusability extends the financial philosophy that’s already made SpaceX’s Falcon 9 a commercial success. That’s because despite its vast size, Musk has predicted that each Starship launch could cost as little as $1 million. For comparison, NASA’s similar sized and entirely disposable moon-bound giant SLS rocket is predicted to cost around $4 billion to launch—that’s 4,000 times as much. Starship has the potential to completely upend the satellite launch industry at this price point, especially since it may be able to lift up to 330,000 pounds to low earth orbit in a single launch, giving it a per-kilo cost maybe as low as $7. The low cost per pound of the launch system could spur dramatic changes in both private and government space industry thinking—leading to more innovation in satellite design, and possibly the founding of more space startups. Starship’s seventh test flight is currently set for a Jan. 11 launch, with a dramatic “catch” attempt planned for the booster. But the rocket may fly many more times in 2025 as it tests systems needed to land astronauts on the moon as part of the Artemis missions. SpaceX COO Gwyn Shotwell recently indicated she wouldn’t be surprised to see Starship fly 400 times over the next four years.