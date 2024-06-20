A Startup From Ex-OpenAI Safety Leader Focuses on Safe AI

When two senior figures left OpenAI last month, each of them deeply connected to a team designed to make sure that ever-smarter AI systems were aligned with benefitting human life, reactions included some worries–and plenty of questions. What unsettling stuff was going on at OpenAI? Now one of those people, Ilya Sutskever, has launched a new startup dubbed Safe Superintelligence Inc., or SSI, giving all of those earlier worries and questions bubbling away in the rumor pot a fresh stir.

SSI, Sutskever explained in an X post, is all about building “safe superintelligence in a straight shot, with one focus, one goal, and one product.” In an exclusive interview, Sutskever explained that he sees SSI as something special because it won’t work like other AI startups: its first product will be “safe superintelligence, and it will not do anything else up until then,” Bloomberg reports. Sutskever thinks SSI will be “fully insulated from the outside pressures of having to deal with a large and complicated product” and won’t have to pivot and change like it would if it were “stuck in a competitive rat race.”

As well as an indication SSI may have secured serious funding, this is a side-swipe at the over-enthusiasm big tech brands like Microsoft and Google have for AI. AI critics may see it as a dig at OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman as well. Altman was briefly ousted from his role last year for safety concerns over the profit-seeking direction he was taking the company in, and he’s been repeatedly slapped for AI safety issues by former supporter Elon Musk, former OpenAI board members, and even anonymous OpenAI staff and Google DeepMind AI employees. Why should we care about this new startup, then? Because Sutskever was more than OpenAI’s former chief scientist. Even Altman, announcing Sutskever’s departure in May, admitted he was “one of the greatest minds of our generation.” He was a founding member of the ChatGPT maker, and from 2023 (alongside researcher Jan Leike, who also departed OpenAI in May) he oversaw OpenAI’s superalignment team. This was an effort, the company explained in a blog, designed to lead “scientific and technical breakthroughs to steer and control AI systems much smarter than us.” Sutskever was also instrumental in the OpenAI board moves that saw Altman fired from his CEO role, though he later changed his position. He never returned to work, and when he officially left in May, he merely said he was working on other projects.

Now that we know this other project was SSI, it again shines a bright light on the matter of AI safety. Bloomberg quotes Sutskever in an attempt to explain what his new startup is trying to achieve, given that it’s hard to define the nebulous term “AI safety.” When it comes to safe, “we mean safe like nuclear safety as opposed to safe as in ‘trust and safety,'” Sutskever says–suggesting that the central goal of the company’s AI product won’t be ever-smarter powers, which OpenAI and its rivals seem to be aiming at.

Sutskever’s announcement comes alongside a striking example of misbehavior by another poster child of the AI industry. Tech magazine Wired revealed that it had been investigating Perplexity AI, a much-hyped competitor to Google, Microsoft, and their ilk, which calls itself a “chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine” that answers queries using “natural language predictive text.” In a blistering expose Perplexity is accused of ignoring a standard internet protocol that is supposed to keep search engine indexing bots from scanning and taking note of what someone has published on their website. Perplexity, Wired found, was blithely ignoring these requests in clear violation of its own stated company policy and public statements.

Noted tech commentator John Gruber didn’t hold back when he blogged about Wired’s work: It paints Perplexity as “effectively, an IP theft engine, and its CEO, Aravind Srinivas, as a degenerate liar,” he wrote, adding none of this is an “oversight or just playing fast and loose.” Instead, it’s a “scheme to deliberately circumvent the plain intention of website owners.”