Actor’s Union Contract Says Only Humans Can Be Voice Actors in Animations, Resisting AI Tech

The threat posed by AI technology to the future of filmmaking was central to last year’s actor’s strike, and remains a concern for the SAG-AFTRA union, which wrangled a key provision for voice actors in its latest contract.

Actors wanted to protect their likenesses and future incomes from potential abuse by Hollywood studios. The worry was that studios, which would like to spend as little money as possible making movies, would try to find ways to digitally recreate actors using CGI and then not pay the real people behind the images.

That battle ended favorably for the acting profession. Now SAG-AFTRA has expanded on that win by ratifying new contracts that also support actors who perform voice-only roles. The contracts state that a voice-actor role in animated TV shows can be performed only by humans. The nuanced document that SAG-AFTRA released to explain its new contracts makes a number of references to the way voice-actor roles are different from on-screen actor roles. It notes that for TV actors it’s easy to spot when a digital CGI version of an actor is recognizable as the human performer, but the situation “applies very differently to animation, where voice actors typically perform in character voices that are not necessarily recognizable as the voice actor.” For example, an actor performing a role in an animated movie or video game may have a voice so disguised that it’s not recognizable as their own, and there’s no on-screen image for viewers to realize, for example, “Oh! That’s Jack Black!”

So the new contracts set up rules to protect voice actors performing in a recognizable or unrecognizable role, noting how a digitally created voice replica can be used, and whether or not such a replica has to sound like the original actor, and how the actor will then be paid.

Producers, under the modified contract rules, must also “notify the union and bargain over any appropriate consideration whenever they use a ‘synthetic voice’ instead of a voice actor.” Plus, the contract tries to protect voice actors right at the moment a content producer tries to use an AI system to clone their voice for a speaking role. It says when a content producer uses a “performer name or multiple performer names to generate a synthetic voice by prompting a Generative Artificial Intelligence system,” they must first seek the original performer’s consent. One clear use of digitally cloned voices is to recreate dialog in foreign languages–so the new union agreement makes specific mention of this, demanding that “if a performance is digitally altered into a foreign language,” then the actor will be “be eligible for all applicable residuals.” Good news for American animated-show voice actors, but, conversely, possibly bad news for foreign-language voice actors who may lose out on future roles to an AI-dubbed version of a U.S. voice actor’s performance.

Voice cloning is perhaps moving faster than visual 3-D cloning of actors’ likenesses because it’s a scientifically and technologically easier problem to solve–sounds are easier to process than complex, realistic-seeming 3G graphics are. For example, modern technology is now so capable that training an AI to emulate a human voice can be done using just the systems inside an iPhone–a trick Apple pulled off with its “personal voice” system. Startup ElevenLabs is another good example of early successes with this technology, having just raised $80 million from high-profile investor names like Andreessen Horowitz, and achieving a company valuation around $1 billion.