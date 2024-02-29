Adobe’s Music Tool Fills Major Gap in the AI Content-Generating Circle

Adobe ​made news recently for injecting AI technology into a staple of digital office life: the PDF. Now the company is teasing a pre-release project that targets creation of the kind of jingles and Muzak that your office might use to spruce up that cute video you’ve made to promote products on TikTok, or add a soundtrack to staff onboarding videos.

The current crop of generative AI systems excels at giving people the power to fashion art and other creative content without requiring they have a scrap of talent themselves: you don’t have to know how to create a van Gogh-inspired oil painting to go in a company poster, you can just ask an AI to do it.

Adobe’s new system, known for now as “Project Music GenAI Control,” does all of this, but for audio. You can basically ask it to dream up music in a certain style-website TechCrunch references both “happy dance” and “sad jazz”–or even give it an existing tune as a reference point which it will then work from. The input prompts are, like many generative AI systems, text-based, and once the audio is finished you can adjust some of its qualities like tempo, pattern repetition and so on. This implies that you need some basic sense of what makes a compelling or interesting piece of background music. In this way Adobe is offering its users more flexibility than they may get from merely buying prerecorded music from existing digital music licensing services. The company hasn’t offered details about a wider launch yet.

And that’s precisely where the news about this new generative AI system gets interesting–and controversial. One criticism often leveled at AI-generated content is that it can rob creatives of their income because there are literally thousands upon thousands of talented writers, voice over artists, painters, CGI experts, videographers and musicians available to pay for new text, videos, music and more. This sort of argument was pivotal in last year’s SAG-AFTRA actors strike, and it’s also why one Hollywood agency partnered with a company to watermark actors’ images so that they can’t be used and abused without the actor being paid. Another criticism generative AI faces concerns precisely how its algorithms were trained, with a few high-profile lawsuits alleging unfair use of existing human-made IP, including the New York Times versus OpenAI.