AI Companies Lead the 2024 Crop of New Unicorn Startups

The rate at which new, privately held startups reach unicorn status is slowing. But among recent successes, it’s clear that one buzzy new tech trend leads the field: AI.

A new analysis of the companies that achieved “unicorn” status this year, passing the vaunted $1 billion valuation milestone, shows that 28 startups around the world have reached these fabled heights so far this year, and 16 of them are American.

Among the interesting factoids about these shiny new unicorns, perhaps the shiniest and most interesting statistic is that half of the companies are concerned with AI tech–either directly building their own large language “chatbot”-style models, or heavily incorporating AI tech into their products–another four are “fintech” or crypto businesses, representing two sectors that spawned a bunch of buzzy new startups before the AI revolution. Unicorns, unicorns everywhere–but mainly in San Francisco

The survey, done by Best Brokers, a service that reviews and ranks the best brokers for trading stocks and cryptocurrencies, found that the total value of new U.S. unicorns reached nearly $25 billion, just above 61 percent of the global total. The U.S. is still punching above its weight as far as fostering an environment where new companies can achieve incredibly high valuations. Best Brokers noted that the U.S. now claims 662 unlisted companies now valued at $1 billion-plus, representing more than half of all such deep-pocketed startups around the world. Of these, 175 are based in San Francisco and 118 in New York–suggesting that perhaps President Biden is onto something with his $500 million plan to spur “tech hubs” elsewhere in the country.

The data also show how AI has come to dominate the startup world, offsetting other industry sectors like pharmaceuticals or food and beverage makers that have, in previous years, spawned high-value startups. Best Brokers chose to highlight three examples of the new unicorns, the first of which was California-based Figure AI. Figure is developing a general purpose humanoid robot, and has attracted investment from big names like Intel Capital and even OpenAI’s own Startup Fund. Though the company was only founded in 2022, Best Brokers says it’s already worth $2.68 billion. This makes a deal of sense: Figure demonstrated the incredibly human-like dexterity of its androids earlier this year, and the company is clearly hoping to tap into the same vein that Elon Musk’s Tesla robot and entrepreneur and futurist Peter Diamandis–who predicted that “millions, then billions” of these robots are coming–are highlighting.

Cognition AI, a San Francisco-based AI firm making tools that can function as software engineers, and Perplexity.ai (busy trying to get some of Google’s search business with AI tools) were also spotlighted by the survey. While well-known Perplexity passed the $1 billion valuation level in April, Best Brokers’s data says Cognition is worth some $2 billion, even though it was only founded last year. Fewer unicorns frolic in the financial high grounds now

Lastly the survey shows that while 28 new billion-dollar-plus startups in the first six months in 2024 sounds like an impressive figure, it actually demonstrates that in some ways the startup ecosystem is undergoing a dramatic change. That’s because data say 69 new unicorns were spawned last year and 255 the year before, though none of these years match 2021’s 502 new unicorn total.

This resonates with some critics’ thinking that the idea of achieving unicorn status is actually a bad goal for startup leaders since it puts a lot of asymmetrical pressure on entrepreneurs that could distract them from the business of actually growing their companies organically. Other analysis shows that 10 years after the “unicorn” term was coined, some early success stories have suffered failures–prompting some to wonder if we really need all these massively valued companies in the first place. What will we call the next trend in massively successful startups?