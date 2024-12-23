AI Search Makes Inroads as Expert Says Google Has ‘Plateaued’

As AI-powered search options grow and get used more often, the change may have stark effects on the search ad industry, and change how millions of businesses market themselves.

Typically when you say “search engine,” the brand you think of is Google—and though the search and ads giant has been pushing both its own AI chatbot systems and adding AI directly into search, the tech giant’s plans may be stymied by the Department of Justice, which is looking at enforcing punitive changes to Google after it lost an antitrust case saying it monopolized the search market. However you slice this particular cake, one thing is clear: how we search for digital information is changing, and that will impact lots of online services. According to David Bell, co-founder of Previsible, his data show that “Google is basically plateaued and has begun to have its search dominance degraded,” and the reason is really clear: “people are starting to use ChatGPT, Claude, Co-pilot, Bing, all these different experiences to better solve their search intent,” industry site SearchEngineJournal reports. When a website wins traffic from a chatbot source, Previsible’s data show that ChatGPT and Perplexity each command about 37 percent of that referral traffic. Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini follow with only about 12 to 14 percent of the traffic. Those figures befit ChatGPT’s status as the market leading chatbot, but the prevalence of Perplexity is interesting, since it’s not as well known. The small share of traffic coming from Microsoft and Google AIs is also interesting, since these two companies have been frantically building AI into all the desktop PC and office software they sell during 2024.

Also notable in Previsible’s data is that during the last 90 days of the study, there was 900 percent growth in ChatGPT referrals for the events industry, and 400-plus percent growth in ChatGPT traffic about e-commerce and finance sectors. That shows the growth in AI traffic to websites is uneven, and dependent on the particular industry sector. There’s one giant rider to the data, however. Previsible’s information show that less than 1 percent of incoming website traffic for the “most impacted sectors” is coming from chatbot AIs—which means for now people are, on the whole, relying on traditional search. It could also mean that people are using AI chatbots instead of search, relying on the chatbot’s text-based output to satisfy their curiosity instead of clicking on a link to go to a source website, as you would with traditional search. But the growth curve in website traffic coming from chatbots is so significant that Previsible predicts that chatbot referrals to websites could reach 20 percent of all traffic within a year. What this means for the online search ads industry is significant. Google has dominated this space, and countless smaller companies rely on search ads to help drive traffic to their sites. Then, too, consider all the complex SEO games companies play to get their content delivered higher up on Google’s search results. If more people embrace AI search, especially if it’s inside a chatbot ecosystem like ChatGPT, they may perform traditional “googles” less, impacting the entire online ad industry.