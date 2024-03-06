AI Startup Ema Wants to Create a ‘Universal Employee’

The jury is definitely still out on how AIs will or will not change the workplace, though efforts from multibillion-dollar outfits like Microsoft and Google make it clear there’s a constant push to get the technology into the enterprise space. But a smaller-scale AI startup can also give us an insight into the possible future of AI in business, like San Francisco-based Ema. This company, freshly emerged from stealth mode, has a goal that is lofty even by the hyperbolic standards of the AI world: It wants to build “a universal AI employee,” according to its CEO Surojit Chatterjee.

Ema, which stands for “Enterprise Machine Assistant,” is the name of both the company and its product — which is split into two parts, a so-called Generative Workflow Engine and EmaFusion. Website TechCrunch explains that the system is designed to “emulate” human responses and also, critically, to learn and change as it receives feedback.

The overall system apparently works by getting data from over 30 large language models — the core text-based technology that powers chatbot systems like ChatGPT and Google Gemini — and then combines it in what TechCrunch says is a patent-pending platform. Ema seems to be a more general-purpose system that can smooth over some of the problems other AIs have of delivering responses with inaccurate information or totally hallucinated fake information — a great example of which are the problems exhibited by AI advisers built into tax-filing software. The company’s website says Ema comes with custom “personas” to help with specific tasks right out of the box, including one designed for customer support and one aimed at being an “employee assistant,” but users can customize other personas too. In terms of what Ema can do, the company offers an example of a user asking the platform to “write a proposal offering our product for this RFP request in this format,” and another of a user asking Ema to build a persona to “help our sales team recommend a product customized to a client’s needs.”

Ema is interesting for a couple of reasons, starting with its co-founders. Chatterjee was chief product officer at Coinbase — a cryptocurrency exchange that successfully went public in 2021 — and also worked as a vice president of product at Google’s mobile ads and shopping businesses. Those credentials don’t necessarily shout “AI” but they do point to someone used to working in high-tech spaces. He holds 40 patents, TechCrunch notes, some directly related to machine learning. Co-founder Souvik Sen was also formerly at Google, where he led efforts in machine learning and data engineering. Ema also has an impressive list of sources behind the $25 million cash it has raised so far, including Dustin Moskovitz, who co-founded Facebook, and Sheryl Sandberg, who’s busy slowly leaving her role as a Facebook board member.