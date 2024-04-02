AltStore, the EU’s New iPhone App Store, Offers a Crowdfunding Option

Opening up the iOS App Store under legal pressure allows for an innovation that could help small app makers who could realize revenue through the payment platform Patreon.

Apple’s been forced by European Union regulators to open up access to its iPhones and iPads so that users can download apps from sources other than Apple’s App Store–until now a system that Apple has fiercely protected.

Longstanding Apple foe Epic Games has signaled it will try its own app marketplace out, and now AltStore is jumping onto the bandwagon, saying it’s ready to launch its alternative too. But AltStore plans to support Patreon-backed apps, which may let some smaller developer companies fund their projects through the payment platform if traditional funding sources didn’t work. After all, building apps is expensive and small app developers may find it hard to raise funding to get their ideas off the ground, long before they can raise money via Apple’s systems by launching on the App Store.

As TechCrunch reports, the goal of AltStore developer Riley Testut is to create an app market that avoids reliance on ads, paid downloads or in-app purchases to monetize apps. Instead a custom integration with Patreon, a leading crowdsourcing platform with a bent toward arty creators, will let developers “market their apps directly to consumers.” Crowdfunding for developers to create new apps isn’t new–in 2021, for example, memorization app memoryOS made headlines when it became the most funded app on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, raising over $640,000. But under Apple’s traditionally tight app store rules, funding like this was a separate process for developers who wanted to try it.

Before launching an app, developers could raise money for it however they wanted–though of course, securing funding can be hard and is never guaranteed. But once an app was on the App Store, any further payments had to go through Apple’s systems, which included Apple subtracting its 30 percent fee.

Since the European Union’s Digital Markets Act forced Apple to open its systems up to competition both for app stores and app payment systems, the AltStore can try a new approach that skirts having to pay Apple’s 15 percent to 30 percent cut and offer a more robust funding avenue for smaller developers. TechCrunch quotes one iOS developer who foresees an additional benefit from AltStore’s Patreon plan. Steve Troughton-Smith posted on social media app Mastodon that AltStore’s model allows for a “an entirely different, personal relationship with your users, and lets you use the same reward system you use for videos, blog posts, merch, etc.” Essentially, Patreon’s social media tools that connect the project team with Patreon supporters allow for a much more direct connection between app makers and the people funding the app. This may allow for a freer flow of suggestions, bug reports and requests from users than Apple’s somewhat stuffy App Store comments and reviews process. The whole experience may even feel more philanthropic than buying an app through the Apple store.

To demonstrate the crowdfunding process, AltStore will launch with two of its own apps available for users: A video game emulator, which will be free, and a clipboard manager app called Clip. To download Clip, users will have to pledge $1 or more on Patreon. Then, to get beta test versions of both apps, which will presumably offer early access to new features, users will have to pledge $3 per month via Patreon.