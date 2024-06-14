Amazon May Have Fumbled Alexa’s AI Lead, and It’s a Lesson for All Innovators

‘Hey, ChatGPT: Do you remember Amazon’s little interactive assistant that lived in a speaker?’

Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon devices, announces the new Echo Dot at The Spheres in Seattle on September 20, 2018.. Photo: Getty Images

Back in 2016, Amazon’s Echo voice-commanded speaker system, where the famous Alexa lived, was predicted to be a billion-dollar business. And by 2017, Amazon was killing it with its Echos, which were the gadget to buy during the holiday season.

But come early 2023, the Alexa-powered speakers were showing some confusing and even sales-pitchy issues.

So Amazon demonstrated a smarter, chattier Alexa last September, but didn’t launch it publicly. Now, amid the current explosion of genuinely impressive AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Alexa has begun to sound old-fashioned. A recent deep-dive by Fortune, which included interviews with more than a dozen former Amazon employees, suggests why: Alexa had an early lead in the digital assistant market. But as newer disruptive technologies arrived — especially the new large language model algorithms that drive chatbot tech — Amazon struggled.

This was in part because of Amazon’s bureaucracy and disorganization, according to the employees interviewed.

What happened with Alexa sounds like the famous innovator’s dilemma crossed with the sunk cost fallacy and a litany of missteps by management. Fortune reports that Amazon’s Alexa team was “caught flat-footed by ChatGPT” when it was revealed in November 2022. Afterward, various technology teams in Amazon “failed to coalesce around a unified plan” to improve Alexa compared with its new rival. A big push to build an Alexa LLM was too vague, and the former employees interviewed said the project “lacked vision.”

The Alexa team was also torn between updating its older systems or abandoning them in favor of wholly new technology.

More tensions arose because of a push from senior executives who’d “become overconfident after experimenting with ChatGPT,” and others who drove engineers toward an “unrealistic-feeling goal.” Worse yet, teams trying to improve Alexa found themselves in competition, with differing approaches that weren’t coordinated. Each team, with separate leadership, tried to “protect and expand its fiefdom,” Fortune says, quoting a former product manager who recalled that the organization devolved into “something like a mafia.”

The long report can be summarized quite easily: There’s “growing evidence” that Amazon isn’t ready for the “battle of the digital assistants,” even if “many assumed the company would have been perfectly positioned to take Alexa into the generative AI age.”

Amazon responded to Fortune, arguing that former staff were out of the loop with how Alexa’s LLM has advanced. But Fortune concluded with some ominous words: “Alexa runs the risk of becoming a digital relic with a cautionary tale.” Meanwhile, news site TechCrunch reports that Amazon will invest some $230 million in generative AI startups, leveraging the processing power of Amazon’s cloud servers in the Amazon Web Services group. Matt Wood, VP of AI products at AWS, said in a statement hat the new push is meant to “help startups launch and scale world-class businesses” that will “impact all facets of how the world learns, connects, and does business.”