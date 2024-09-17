Unwelcome to the Working Week: Jassy Letter Sends Amazon Employees Back to the Office

“Hey team. I wanted to send a note on a couple changes we’re making to further strengthen our culture and teams.”

That sounds like a pretty harmless introduction to a letter from the CEO of a huge organization, though distant alarm bells may sound at “couple changes.” But the word “strengthen” is pretty reassuring, right? Right? Nope. Because this is how Amazon CEO Andy Jassy began a memo to staff that will almost certainly upend the lives of the many of the 1.5 million global employees at the e-commerce giant. Jassy announced a compulsory return to office regime, once again requiring workers to spend five days a week at the office, just like the pre-pandemic work regimen many people do not miss.

As of this summer, about 12 percent of all full-time employees in the U.S. were fully remote, and a further 27 percent had hybrid working regimes in place, the BBC reports. Amazon’s shift is prefaced with two whole paragraphs stuffed with platitudes, including how Jassy thinks about his “time at Amazon” and how 27 years ago he drew up a plan which he and his wife agreed to on a bar napkin in 1997. Jeff Bezos’ successor gets to the meat of his argument when he cites Amazon’s culture as “unique, and has been one of the most critical parts of our success in our first 29 years,” which Jassy follows with a seniment that could easily have been written by ChatGPT: “keeping your culture strong is not a birthright. You have to work at it all the time.”

Jassy then outlines plans for changes to Amazon’s middle management structure to keep teams flatter, which could actually result in some job cuts. That’s pretty serious stuff to be buried in the middle of the memo. Then he dives into the issue that’s going to change millions of daily routines, discussing “being better set up to invent, collaborate, and be connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business.” Before the pandemic, Jassy admits “not everybody was in the office five days a week” because of stuff like a worker or their child being sick, a “house emergency,” whatever that is, or actually visiting partner organizations. But from now the expectation is “people will be in the office outside of extenuating circumstances (like the ones mentioned above).”

Flexibility to work from home isn’t the only big change Jassy uncorks in his missive. He says Amazon’s “going to bring back assigned desk arrangements in locations that were previously organized that way, including the U.S. headquarters locations,” though Europeans get to keep their “agile desk” setups. Jassy admits that some teammates “may have set up their personal lives in such a way that returning to the office consistently five days per week will require some adjustments.” So the “expectation” date goes live on January 2, 2025. There are no curt demands, no threats that folks will face punishment unless they concede to their corporate masters’ orders–a misguided plan Google chose to follow, with many Googlers simply choosing to ignore the rule–but Jassy’s implication is clear: everyone will be in their assigned cubicle five days a week, or else.

The thing is, if you run Jassy’s vanilla memo through a readability analysis tool (there are several online) it scores as if it’s written for a reading age of a fifth-grader. Jassy’s words simply don’t address the impact this new policy will have on the family lives of Amazon members who have adapted to the company’s remote work habits of the last several years. He doesn’t use impactful language, or emotive words that acknowledge and address real adult topics–like the fact return-to-office mandates still asymmetrically impact the lives of female workers.