Amazon’s Next-Gen Alexa Held Up By Technical Glitches
The e-commerce and streaming giant used to have the most widely used voice-activated AI before the ChatGPT revolution, but recent company comments suggest it may be a victim of its early success.
Photos: Getty Images
Now that ChatGPT and the wave of current-generation chatbots have upended the AI landscape, Amazon’s well-known Alexa AI sounds a bit old-fashioned. In an interview with newspaper the Financial Times, Amazon’s artificial general intelligence leader Rohit Prasad explained why Alexa hasn’t been able to catch up to new competitors despite Amazon’s vast computer resources, which some other AI companies actually use to power their systems. It’s partly a tale of being too successful too quickly.
Alexa, a voice-based AI “digital assistant” that lives inside the retailer’s line of Echo home speakers, was launched in 2014 after Amazon bought a Polish speech synthesizer outfit called Ivona. Back then, Alexa was a delightfully useful toy that could play music, speed up searches for Amazon Prime Video content, and help out around the house by setting reminders and timers. Amazon added many features to Alexa over the years, so it’s now capable of integrating with a smart home or office lighting system, door locks and other gadgets.
Amazon, conscious of the limitations of Alexa being exposed by ChatGPT’s much more natural-sounding speech system and greater capability for understanding commands, has been trying to beef up Alexa’s smartness for well over a year. The new, smarter system was supposed to debut last October, tech news site Engadget points out. But that clearly didn’t happen. According to Prasad there remain “several technical hurdles” before the company can actually launch a smarter Alexa. And one of them is a big one: the experimental generative AI-powered Alexa remains prone to hallucinations.
Hallucinations are simply a part of the way current AI systems work—they pop up when a user asks a question to a chatbot, or perhaps a generative AI image system. Essentially the AI “dreams up” what it thinks is an effective answer to the user’s query…but it doesn’t understand its own output, so the truthfulness of what it creates isn’t reliable. Hallucination-based misinformation is a pillar of AI critics’ concerns, especially during last year’s election cycle, because it can be hard to tell whether an AI’s reply is genuinely useful or totally misleading. This is why it’s still a good idea for companies that are using AI to streamline their businesses processes to double-check every piece of AI advice they receive.
When it comes to Alexa, which sits on millions of people’s kitchen counters, hallucinations could be clearly problematic: for example, if you asked the AI what the weather was going to be like later, and it just made up some random answer, it could totally ruin your plans. Prasad told the Times that Amazon’s goal was to get hallucinations “close to zero,” but that they weren’t there yet, despite working hard on the issue.
The other thing that’s stymying efforts to supercharge Alexa may be its early success: the system has been online for so long and has evolved to connect to so many third-party integrations—a “massive number,” Prasad noted. People rely on some of these third-party systems as part of their smart home or office systems, so keeping them running will be desirable for Amazon lest they risk upsetting paying customers. “These applications get billions of requests a week” Prasad said, before underlining how Amazon’s trying to balance its own costs in redeveloping the system: “when you’re trying to make reliable actions happen at speed, you have to be able to do it in a very cost-effective way.”
There’s still no exact launch date for Amazon’s new Alexa. Meanwhile OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot seems to get more capable every month—and now has some of the same features as Alexa, like setting timers and reminders. Amazon’s struggles with Alexa are a stark reminder that sometimes being among the first business to succeed in a new field can limit your efforts to keep up with newer, more agile competition many years later.
