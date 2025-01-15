Amazon’s Next-Gen Alexa Held Up By Technical Glitches

Now that ChatGPT and the wave of current-generation chatbots have upended the AI landscape, Amazon’s well-known Alexa AI sounds a bit old-fashioned. In an interview with newspaper the Financial Times, Amazon’s artificial general intelligence leader Rohit Prasad explained why Alexa hasn’t been able to catch up to new competitors despite Amazon’s vast computer resources, which some other AI companies actually use to power their systems. It’s partly a tale of being too successful too quickly.

Alexa, a voice-based AI “digital assistant” that lives inside the retailer’s line of Echo home speakers, was launched in 2014 after Amazon bought a Polish speech synthesizer outfit called Ivona. Back then, Alexa was a delightfully useful toy that could play music, speed up searches for Amazon Prime Video content, and help out around the house by setting reminders and timers. Amazon added many features to Alexa over the years, so it’s now capable of integrating with a smart home or office lighting system, door locks and other gadgets.

Amazon, conscious of the limitations of Alexa being exposed by ChatGPT’s much more natural-sounding speech system and greater capability for understanding commands, has been trying to beef up Alexa’s smartness for well over a year. The new, smarter system was supposed to debut last October, tech news site Engadget points out. But that clearly didn’t happen. According to Prasad there remain “several technical hurdles” before the company can actually launch a smarter Alexa. And one of them is a big one: the experimental generative AI-powered Alexa remains prone to hallucinations.

Hallucinations are simply a part of the way current AI systems work—they pop up when a user asks a question to a chatbot, or perhaps a generative AI image system. Essentially the AI “dreams up” what it thinks is an effective answer to the user’s query…but it doesn’t understand its own output, so the truthfulness of what it creates isn’t reliable. Hallucination-based misinformation is a pillar of AI critics’ concerns, especially during last year’s election cycle, because it can be hard to tell whether an AI’s reply is genuinely useful or totally misleading. This is why it’s still a good idea for companies that are using AI to streamline their businesses processes to double-check every piece of AI advice they receive.