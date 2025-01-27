Amazon’s Return-to-Office Mandate Makes Bad Seattle Traffic Worse

Despite facing intense criticism for its decision , which prompted many employees to reconsider their future with the company, Amazon’s strict return-to-work mandate is now in action . That’s probably delightfully rewarding to CEO Andy Jassy, who announced the move in a bland, corporately insensitive letter back in September.

But reports say that Amazon’s RTO shift is bad news for other Seattle commuters dealing with higher traffic flows back to Amazon’s massive urban campus in the South Lake Union district. As The Seattle Times put it, “the anecdotes being shared online and around the office water cooler” have all come true: As “Amazon workers returned to the office, the transportation system groaned.”

The Times notes that though the RTO mandate has only been in place a short while, and the data on transportation in the Seattle area is sparse, it is bringing longer commutes and heavier traffic to the largest city in the Pacific Northwest. Data from the Seattle Department of Transportation showed a 5 to 9 percent increase in traffic during the week of January 6 to 10, up from average weekday counts in January 2024. An analytics company that works with transportation data from internet-connected vehicles, Inrix, also reported an uptick in commuting times in the Seattle and Bellevue areas by 15 to 20 percent, as around 65,000 Amazon workers wended their way to the office, the Times said. Inrix’s data also showed that traffic data on some arterial roads doubled, and the surge in traffic led to “frequent bottlenecks and delays.”

Lime, the micromobility company known for its rentable e-bikes and electric scooters, confirmed to Inc. that it has been “deploying significantly more fleet” than it was at this time last year in the area “because of how strong ridership has been in Seattle throughout the past two years.” As 2025 began, Lime says it “anticipated demand would continue growing, and we’re thrilled to see that it has. It’s important to note that our own measurements of demand and how often vehicles are ridden have also increased, which shows that this is more than just more vehicles equaling more riders.”