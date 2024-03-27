Americans Are Getting Used to ChatGPT, Even at Work, but They’re Wary of Election Info

A new study indicates about a third of Americans under 30 have used the chatbot for their jobs, though there’s also distrust about election disinformation. But a majority of people haven’t tinkered with it at all.

Ask a random person on the street what AI systems they’ve heard of and they’ll most likely say ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot offering. That’s probably because OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman is so vocal, because of the leadership scandal that landed the executive and the company’s board in the news last year, and because of no small amount of pearl-clutching about students using AI to cheat on essays.

A new study from the self-described “nonpartisan fact tank” organization Pew Research supports this notion, showing that about one in four people (23 percent) has used the OpenAI-made chatbot. While that still means most people haven’t tried out ChatGPT, the figure is up from what a similar survey reported in July last year, when just 18 percent had.

Though about 75 percent of Americans surveyed hadn’t tried ChatGPT, Pew notes that that’s not representative of the whole population: some age groups stand out. In particular, adults under 30 are much more likely to have used the tech: 43 percent said they had used the chatbot, up 10 points since July. In comparison, only 6 percent of people 65 and older had used it. This isn’t surprising: The under-30 age group includes younger Millennials and Gen Z, people who’ve lived their lives on smartphones and with ever-cleverer tech expanding into more corners of their days, from self-driving Teslas to Alexas, Roombas, and smartphone assistants like Siri. Adopting the latest tech fad is just normal for this cohort. It’s also easy to imagine that older people aren’t using chatGPT because, right now, it’s not marketed particularly for them, and they may they have much use for it other than for entertainment.

ChatGPT: What is it good for? That brings us to the most interesting data from the new Pew survey: who uses ChatGPT, and why they do. In March 2023 Pew data showed that just 8 percent of employed Americans had “used ChatGPT on the job,” but that figure has now risen to 20 percent. That’s a fairly dramatic uptick, and it underlines what we know about the benefits of using chatbots like ChatGPT to streamline some mundane office tasks and even help some workers boost their skills. The uptick also skews very much in favor of younger workers, with about three in 10 employed adults aged under 30 using ChatGPT for work tasks–dramatically more people than in the 60-plus age group, of whom only 10 percent had tried AI-assisted working.

Perhaps the most surprising data from the Pew survey covers how much ChatGPT is used for both education and fun. Obviously tinkering with the AI and asking it silly or merely amusing questions is a fun pastime, and Pew says a share of about 17 percent of adults have done so. But a very similar share of people have used the AI chatbot to teach themselves something new, highlighting a perhaps lesser-known application for the tech. Info, disinformation, and AI

In this election year, and with the word “disinformation” in many people’s minds after the Covid pandemic, one big worry over all AI chatbot tech is its potential role in spreading incorrect or harmful information. Pew’s survey also covered this topic, and the results should–somewhat–calm the nerves of legislators across the country and on both ends of the political spectrum.