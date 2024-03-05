Anthropic Releases a New AI Model, Promising It’s Cleverer Than ChatGPT

Anthropic is one of the biggest names in AI technology, supported by a truly astonishing cash injection of $7.3 billion over the last year from a list of investors, including Google and Amazon. Now the buzzy artificial intelligence company is back with more headline-grabbing news: the latest version of its leading AI system Claude is now out. And Anthropic is smack-talking its big competition, OpenAI’s leading edge GPT-4 model, with claims that the new Claude outperforms its rival. That’s quite a promise, given that Anthropic’s founders split from OpenAI in 2019 after helping develop some of its systems.

The new model, Claude 3, is actually a group of models together: Haiku, Sonnet and Opus. These lyrical sounding names have different performance levels, with Opus at the top. Anthropic released a list of benchmarks on X that compared Claude 3’s different models against competitor AIs in terms of performance in criteria like math problem-solving, code, graduate level reasoning and more. According to this data, Claude 3 Opus beats OpenAI’s GPT-4 model handily on every category-for example scoring 95 percent on grade school math topics versus GPT-4’s 92 percent. The three models are differentiated in terms of pricing as well as their performance scores: Opus costs $15 per million input tokens, Haiku will cost just 25 cents per million input tokens (with an input token meaning the pieces of input data that a large language model AI can process).

Claude does have some limitations, website TechCrunch notes, with some being deliberate-like its inability to identify real people, a move likely designed to side-step some of the complex legal entanglements that some of its rivals have been suffering. But Claude is undoubtedly clever. This includes the fact the AI is multimodal, which means it can process more than mere text inputs, and can take in photos and even charts and other visual data. This is also a goal for Google’s Gemini, the search giant’s leading AI system. But Claude can actually process several images in one input request, which should have a dramatic impact on its versatility and usefulness. For example, if you were using this sort of AI system to help you plan a marketing campaign for a new product from your company, you could upload sample text and suggested imagery the model could use to develop its dreamed-up generative AI responses, hopefully with greater utility compared to only being able to give an AI a single image to work from.

Anthropic also says its new AI can do better at following multi-step instructions and use languages other than English. It’s also soon going to cite sources of its answers to help users verify their veracity-which is a problem that plagues some current generation AI systems. For example, recently users found that they could prompt Microsoft’s Copilot AI into generating clearly false, and worryingly confrontational or even threatening responses. Before that ChatGPT’s system seemed to have a malfunction that caused it to spit out answers in a garbled form that looked like Spanglish. AI’s have also been the center of controversies over spreading misinformation, enough so that the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report placed special emphasis on the power of AI to influence elections. Having a system built into Claude that links to source material could be seen as a hedge against this sort of issue, and marries with Anthropic’s long-stated intention to produce AIs that are safe for customers and communities.