App Makers Seek Opportunities After $700 Million Google App Store Antitrust Fine

Update: This story was updated on December 20, 2023 to include a comment from Epic Games.

As disclosed in a San Francisco federal court yesterday, Google agreed to pay $700 million to settle an antitrust case over the way it runs its app marketplace Google Play Store. Of that money, $630 million will be shared among eligible consumers and $70 million will go to the plaintiffs: 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The settlement was reached in September, but the final details were withheld until the ruling on a separate antitrust case Google faced from Epic Games, in which the North Carolina maker of the game Fortnite triumphed.

The Play Store antitrust suit, led by Utah, claimed that Google overcharged consumers, tacked unnecessary fees onto in-app transactions, and restricted the distribution of apps. As part of the settlement Google agreed to relax some of its Play Store rules. Google did not admit wrongdoing. For context, here’s a recap of the Epic Games case against Google that ended last week. The lawsuit centered on questions of Google’s monopolistic control over the Play Store, and secret deals Google struck with smartphone makers and other developers that excluded Epic Games. The outcomes for Google aren’t yet clear, but Epic asked that Google be forced to open up its app ecosystem. “In the next phase of the case, Epic will seek meaningful remedies to truly open up the Android ecosystem so consumers and developers will genuinely benefit from the competition that U.S. antitrust laws were designed to promote,” Corie Wright, vice president of Public Policy at Epic Games, said in a statement.

Google has said it will appeal. How Google’s monopolistic practices will have to change.

As part of the new settlement, for example, Google’s control over how consumers actually get apps onto their phones was weakened. Google must now make it easy for users to download apps from outside of the Play Store, including directly from app makers’ websites. Direct downloads like this mean developers have immediate control over the marketing and pricing of that transaction–and Google is left without its usual cut of the purchases. Google must also open up its Play Store payment systems, which could allow new companies to step in. These new payment companies could incentivize app makers to use their competing services by taking a smaller cut of consumer payments than Google would. That would boost developers’ bottom lines.

Game maker Epic posted revenues of over $6 billion in 2022, and owns the smash-hit money-making machine Fortnite, so Play Store changes as a result of these antitrust rulings may mean sizable cash benefits for the gaming giant. Smaller app-making companies could see more impactful changes, if they act cleverly to take advantage of the changes Google has to make. Having to pay a lower percentage cut from every in-app purchase, for example, could quickly add up to a lot of extra profit.

One problem is that some of the concessions Google is being forced to make are arguably quite small, and come with an expiration date. For example, Google only has to facilitate non-Play store app downloads for seven years. How Google behaves after that is anyone’s guess. Remember, it had to pay out $90 million to developers for anti-competitive practices and issues with its payment systems only last year.