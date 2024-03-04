Apple’s Business Habits in the Spotlight Amid Complaints From App Giants, $2 Billion E.U. Fine

Just a few weeks ago, Apple moved to slightly loosen its iron grip on its App Store ecosystem and open up the store so that rival app stores and side-loading of apps would be possible on iPhones. In the European Union, at least, this may be seen as a boon for smaller developers.

The move happened in anticipation of the strict new EU Digital Markets Act, which would likely have forced Apple’s hand. But Apple’s plan, which involved complex new rules and the application of a new fee levied on apps installed outside of its control, has faced a lot of pushback. A new letter from prominent app makers, including Spotify and Epic Games, to the EU shone a harsh spotlight on what the Apple critics said was a bad faith move. With fresh news that Apple is now facing a nearly $2 billion (€1.8 billion) fine over what the European body says is “abusive App Store rules” for music streaming providers, Apple’s business habits really do seem to be hurting the world’s first $3 trillion company.

The new EU fine was based on findings that Apple “applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of” apps like Spotify. From a dispassionate viewpoint, this is a battle between a regulator and an enterprise that’s expert at making money. Apple is said to be planning to appeal the ruling. What the European Union officials are saying is that, specifically for music streaming, Apple deliberately prevents app makers from telling their customers about cheaper ways of subscribing for streaming services falling outside of Apple’s strict App Store control. Apple would prefer users to stay inside its ecosystem because it can then subtract its standard fee from revenues processed through music streaming apps on its store.

The App Store has been among the company’s most profitable divisions–though the company is careful about revealing exactly how much it rakes in, CNBC estimated 2022’s revenues at more than $70 billion. Streaming music services, conversely, would like to be able to attract and even keep customers by offering them cheaper subscription fees made possible, in part, by being processed outside the App Store and its fee structure.

Music streaming service Spotify is famously one of Apple’s biggest App Store critics, and Reuters notes, the new EU fine was triggered by a suit from Spotify five years ago. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek recently took to social media to blast Apple for the way it was changing the App Store rules to accommodate the incoming Digital Markets Act. The company had “behaved badly for years,” Ek asserted, and its changes to purportedly open up the App Store were “a new low.” Building on that sentiment, Ek’s company was joined late last week by Epic Games, 37Signals, and other leading developers who wrote a letter to the European Commission alleging that Apple was, in effect, trying a form of malicious compliance with the new EU law. By opening up the App Store to rival ecosystems, but simultaneously applying new, tough rules and new fees for developers to pay, Apple was making a “mockery of the DMA and the considerable efforts by the European Commission and EU institutions to make digital markets competitive,” the letter states.

Those companies will, in part, be cheering the new EU fine because it represents support for some of their anti-Apple arguments. It is worth remembering, however, that neither the EU fine nor the letter to the EU entirely represent a push for the “little guy”–the mom-and-pop app developer companies that Apple’s own PR says make up 90 percent of Apple’s developer community.