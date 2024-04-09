Apple Signs Deal For AI Training Data from Image Service Shutterstock

Apple publicly played it cool while other companies raced to embrace AI tech, but recent moves show that the tech giant has had a deep, but unpublicized strategy to go all-in on AI. A few weeks ago rumors emerged that Apple was going to partner with Google for some aspects of the AI in the next-generation software for iPhones and iPads, and when reports said Apple had abandoned its efforts to develop its own smart electric car back in February, many team members from the car project were said to be moving over to help Apple’s AI effort.

Now Apple has apparently paid image, video and music database service Shutterstock to access its vast archive of files, all with the goal of taking the files and training AI systems. The deal is said to be worth between $25 million and $50 million, according to news source Reuters. Apple isn’t the first to reach a deal with Shutterstock: Meta, Google and Amazon have apparently already done so. The exact terms of the deal remain undisclosed, as is typical for Apple–the company replies with a stock answer like “Apple doesn’t comment on rumors, but from time to time will make deals to benefit its business” from its press team when quizzed on deal rumors.

What’s significant about the Shutterstock deal is that it shows that Apple isn’t merely relying on buying pre-populated AI systems from an established player like OpenAI, and instead seems to be training its own AI models for its own goals. Even more significant is that licensing such source material in this way is very much on brand for Apple. The company’s known for its adherence to the rules and protection of its users’ privacy, even if it’s recently been called out for “malicious compliance” with European laws designed to crack open its App Store system. Apple’s peers, meanwhile, have been controversially in the news for using questionable tactics to gain access to vast troves of online data to train their own AI models.

Just this week OpenAI and Google were accused of “scraping” millions of hours of user-uploaded content from YouTube, potentially violating the intellectual property ownership of the video’s creators. Last year a group of A-list authors also accused AI systems of using their written work without permission to train AIs, and just last week a group of some 200 A-list music creators signed an open letter condemning AI makers for similar actions.