Apple’s New iPhone Features Make a Big Nod to Accessible Technology

Three new features could really boost how people with disabilities can use their iPhones. It’s a reminder that companies can prioritize inclusion.

When Apple revealed the next versions of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac software on Monday–embracing AI as all the rumors said it would–Apple also included numerous non-AI updates for its devices. Some of these new features didn’t get a big moment in the spotlight, but could change the way millions of people with physical, hearing and speech disabilities access technology at work and in their personal lives.

Apple has a clear, consistent track record on creating accessible technology, its new systems are another reminder that tech can help you build an inclusive workplace for workers with disabilities–a practice that data shows can boost your revenues.

At the bottom of Apple’s web page announcing its upcoming iOS 18 update–the core software that will power hundreds of millions of iPhones–is a paragraph on accessibility. It explains that along with regular new features like the ability to record phone conversations and make complex hand-written math notes, Apple will give newer iPhones new powers to let people with physical disabilities control what happens on-screen. The new “Eye Tracking” feature sounds like it does exactly what it says: it “makes it possible for people to control iPhone with just their eyes.” Meanwhile its new “Vocal Shortcuts” system is aimed at people with “severe atypical speech.” With iOS 18, people whose speech abilities are curtailed will be able to “record sounds that trigger specific actions on iPhone.” Lastly, a more entertaining but nonetheless important feature will help people who are deaf or hard of hearing enjoy music better: so called “Music Haptics” will buzz the iPhone in sophisticated ways to convey the rhythm of songs.

All of these sound like systems which can benefit people with disabilities or illnesses affecting motor skills, speech, and hearing. In the case of Eye Tracking and Vocal Shortcuts, they could even allow some people to control their Apple smartphones in previously inaccessible ways. Considering how much of the early 21st century world is now digitally enabled, this could be a significant change for millions of people, and could allow people to use their iDevices more easily for important tasks, for work or for fun.

Enabling tech access for people with disabilities is a hot topic right now, with Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant system recording initial successes in a trial in which its first human patient, Noland Arbaugh, a parapalegic, was able to use its technology to play computer games. Apple itself has built-in AI-powered voice-cloning tech to iPhones so that people who are losing the ability to speak won’t lose their individual voice. Since All U.S.-based companies with at least 15 employees are required to accommodate employees with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act, expanding tech options like Apple’s new iPhone accommodations could help your small company employ new staff on a more inclusive basis. And that could deliver more than a mere emotional boost for you team. In late 2023, a research report from professional services company Accenture showed that companies that met key disability inclusion criteria over the last five years had 160 percent higher revenues than those that didn’t. People with disabilities are also now the largest minority population in the U.S.