Apple’s Response to the DOJ’s Lawsuit Is a Lesson in How to Defend Your Company

Apple, facing a Department of Justice lawsuit that paints the iPhone maker as market-quashing monopolist, is not messing about when it defends itself. Its statement on the lawsuit argues very simply that the suit threatens “who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.” That’s a strong existential position, essentially stating Apple is good at being Apple and simply wants to stay being Apple.

Apps and Apple The statement also leads with a mention of its continuous efforts to innovate, to make “technology people love” that works seamlessly together, all while protecting “people’s privacy and security.” The company is, perhaps, hinting that what the DOJ is really taking aim at is its long-held stance on protecting users’ privacy and data, in comparison with its high-tech peers. Some of those high-tech peers, including its recent lawsuit foes Epic Games and Spotify have, unsurprisingly, responded with plaudits for the DOJ’s case.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), a group that includes Epic, Spotify, Deezer, and Match Group–the company behind Tinder–released a statement containing equally strident language to Apple’s. The DOJ case shows it’s “taking a strong stand against Apple’s stranglehold over the mobile app ecosystem,” the CAF says, a hold that “stifles competition and hurts American consumers and developers alike,” according to CAF executive director Rick VanMeter. It adds that it sees Apple’s app store policies as an effort to “increase prices, extract exorbitant fees, degrade user experiences, and choke off competition.”

Of course this sentence from the CAF omits mention of the Google-owned Android smartphone and tablet platform, which, by some measures, has a nearly 72 percent market share around the world. Though Android may have as little as a 42 percent market share in the U.S., this could indicate that American consumers actually favor Apple’s closed ecosystem over Google’s rival one. It’s also worth noting that some members of the CAF, Epic Games in particular, are billion-dollar companies that waged prominent legal battles against Apple, and whose motives may not entirely favor the “little guy” app developer companies that make up the majority of iOS app store offerings. Facts and CarPlay

Meanwhile, Apple’s statement also mentions that it thinks the lawsuit “is wrong on the facts and the law” and that it will “vigorously defend against it.” The tech giant undoubtedly has the cash to defend itself, but it also may have a point about some of the DOJ’s accusations. Part of the DOJ suit mentions Apple’s CarPlay system, which allows iPhones and iPads to integrate with a car’s entertainment system so drivers and passengers can control phone apps like navigation aids or music directly from the car’s controls. CarPlay means drivers don’t have to merely rely on Bluetooth or wired connection for audio, or, perhaps, pay for two different music or navigation services, one supported by the car maker, and one on their phone.

Car makers are shunning a more advanced, next-gen Apple CarPlay system, the DOJ says, because it “takes over all of the screens, sensors, and gauges in a car, forcing users to experience driving as an iPhone-centric experience if they want to use any of the features provided by CarPlay.” As a vehicle systems expert who spoke to website The Verge put it, that statement is misleading at best. Even with next-gen CarPlay automakers “can limit the interface to whichever screens they want.” And as tech commentator John Gruber notes, perhaps the main problem with CarPlay 2 is its “relative dearth of adoption to date,” mainly by Porsche and Aston Martin, neither of which, Gruber underlines, is “even vaguely a mainstream brand.” Precedent and the Future