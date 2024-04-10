As Kids Embrace VR Headsets, the Technology May Find its Way to the Workforce

Tech mavens have touted the promise of virtual reality (VR) technology for decades, but it is only since today’s teens started donning the goggles that it may truly become the “next big thing.” A new survey from investment bank Piper Sandler, which regularly checks on U.S. teenagers’ habits, shows that young people are actually using VR in greater numbers, increasing the possibility that VR will eventually reach the workplace.

For years, headlines like “20 Innovative Ways Companies Are Using Virtual Reality,” were eye-grabbing but lacked substance. Facebook’s CEO even became so convinced of the technology’s potential that he renamed the entire company Meta, working toward a computer-generated VR space called the Metaverse.

Until recently, the hardware has always lagged behind the dream of using VR headsets to explore 3D virtual worlds for fun or productivity. It’s safe to say the headsets are still far from mainstream working life, or even commonly used entertainment devices, but the Piper survey offers substantive hints of VR’s momentum. The twice-yearly survey addresses a slew of topics, generating data on what skincare products American teens prefer and how much time they spend on Netflix, among many other subjects. But technology enthusiasts may see the latest results as an indicator that VR and augmented reality (AR) really is becoming more popular, as the new survey data shows that 13 percent of U.S. teens now use VR devices weekly. That’s up significantly since the same survey showed 10 percent weekly usage in the Fall of 2023, some six months earlier.

The jump in usage correlates nicely with the survey’s indication of increased headset ownership. While a sizable 31 percent of teens said they owned a VR device in Fall 2023, that figure has now risen to 33 percent–meaning one in three of the around 6,000 teens surveyed had access to a headset. The same Piper survey from mid-2022 reported that just 26 percent of teens owned a VR device, and just 5 percent used it daily. Some 48 percent of teens then said they were either unsure of “not interested” in the whole idea of the Metaverse.

So there’s an undeniable trend here, with more teens embracing VR and AR tech over time, and that data shows their use of VR/AR may outpace adult adoption of these devices. According to a March 2022 survey of U.S. adults by the statistics website Statista, only 18 percent of respondents said they owned a VR headset–the overwhelming majority said they didn’t. The uptick in teen ownership comes a few months after Apple launched its Vision Pro headset. It’s a controversial product, and has attracted a fair amount of criticism since it went on sale in January. While the Vision Pro launch raised the same “who will use it?” questions asked about other VR systems, its $3,500 starting price was seen as the main barrier for broad adoption.

Piper’s survey doesn’t directly attribute the rise in teen VR use to the Vision Pro,, and the high sticker price would put the hardware way out of most teens’ spending power. But Meta’s Quest 3 headset went on sale in late 2023 with a $499 price tag, about the same as a mainstream gaming console. Some commentators speculated that the hardware was rushed to market in the wake of Apple’s mid-2023 announcement teasing the release the Vision Pro. A broader selection of devices may play into the reported uptick in VR use.