As New Cybersecurity Threats Loom, AI Defenses Get Popular

Keeping up with criminal hackers is a constant struggle, especially for small businesses, but many are now turning to artificial intelligence to boost their cybersecurity measures, even if they don’t have experts in their own companies. New data from financial news site Pymnts show that the share of chief operating officers reporting their firm has implemented AI-powered cybersecurity systems has increased tripled since early 2024.

In May, about 17 percent of COOs surveyed reported they had deployed AI cybersecurity management, but that total rose to 55 percent by the end of 2024. The increased adoption rate is a reminder that even as malicious hackers are using brand-new AI tools to break into systems, AI itself can help defend against hacks. While the Pymnts COO survey was for bigger companies, it’s worth noting that just as AI can add new office skills to small teams at smaller firms, it can also boost your ability to defend against cyberattacks. Pymnts’s survey explains that COOs are switching to AI-powered solutions at a time when “companies face the threat of cyberattacks that are growing more sophisticated,” which tallies with other reports that cybercriminals now find it’s even easier to hack into networks and computer systems thanks to generative AI-powered tools. During 2024, reports said that big tech names Google and Microsoft were rolling out AI-powered cybersecurity tools to help combat this increased threat. Back in February, Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke at the Munich Security Conference and addressed worries that the AI revolution could boost cybersecurity problems. Though everyone was “right to be worried about the impact on cybersecurity,” Pichai said he felt AI tools can yield positive cybersecurity benefits. The Pymnts data supports Pichai’s premise, reflecting a growing belief among COOs who say AI is now an “essential tool for protecting organizations from security breaches and fraud.” Those respondents are confident that AI can help with immediate challenges, as well as boosting long-term security innovations.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

It’s not only the fact that AI cybersecurity tools bring new weapons to the fight against malicious hackers: Pymnts’s data also show that COOs in companies that implemented AI tools think they’ve saved an average of 5.9 percent of annual revenue in the past 12 months. Among those reporting the most positive return on investment, that estimated share of annual revenue saved is 7.7 percent. Where AI is used for vital tasks like keeping company data secure, COO respondents said they expect AI will be “fully embedded” in their companies inside the next seven years. Why are companies turning to AI, though? The answer is that the technology is actually changing how company IT departments fight cyberthreats. Pymnts notes that AI can automate the first responses when a cyberattack begins by analyzing huge amounts of data, which can then speed up the response time to issue a fix. Beyond the first-line data crunching, AI tools can change IT strategies from being reactive, in response to cyberattacks, to being proactive and preventative. For example, AI cybersecurity by analyzing incoming internet traffic to detect and block phishing attempts before they can reach employees and start causing worry or harm.