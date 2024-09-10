Antitrust Suits in U.S. and E.U. Mean Fines and Trials for Apple and Google

The goal of many small businesses is to grow as large as possible, but Google’s and Apple’s legal woes remind us that throwing your weight around as a market giant can have costly consequences.

Google‘s been accused of all sorts of antitrust violations recently, but right now its legal team is tightly focused on defending the tech giant in a case brought by the Justice Department assailing its near-monopoly in the online ad business.

Simultaneously, Google faces an EU fine of $2.7 billion over its monopolistic control over the online shopping comparison business. And it’s not just Google facing tougher European regulations: its fierce rival Apple has just lost a lawsuit that means it could owe Ireland some $14 billion in back taxes. Monopolizing digital ad sales

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Right from the get-go of yesterday’s legal proceedings the Justice Department’s attorneys made it very clear that they consider to be a terrible monopolist, noting that the tech giant wasn’t in trouble merely for being big but because it instead “used that size to crush competition.”

Julia Tarver Wood, the department’s lead litigator, said the rot began when Google bought software ad company DoubleClick in 2008. According to Wood, it leveraged the technology to dominate the digital ad auctioning business–and did it so so effectively the company now has an 87 percent market share of ad-selling tech. That means Google can skew things in its favor, charging ad partners more for the job and grabbing a higher share of each transaction, indirectly harming industries that rely on ad sales, like news publishers, the New York Times reported. Google is defending itself with an argument that the case against it is “wrong on facts.” It also told the judge that “success is not illegal,” and tried to argue that customers come to Google for digital ads just because its services are the best among a “robust” field of competitors, the Wall Street Journal wrote.

Google’s lead attorney, Karen Dunn, curiously chose to point out the online ad market has grown from $8 billion in 2008 to some $140 billion in 2022. Dunn may have been trying to suggest that robust competition helped the digital ad market grow, but her words shone a spotlight on exactly why Google’s been able to maintain its market share and beat its competitors. A nearly 90 percent share of a $140 billion market is enough raw cash that Google can pretty much do what it wants–including shoving ad competitors aside through sheer financial muscle.

The case is important not only because it could impact the future of different industries– large and small–that rely on Google’s ad system to drive their revenues, but because Google is also in the antitrust spotlight for abusing its dominant position in the online search market. Digital search and ads go hand in hand, and after Google was recently found guilty for search market monopolization, the Justice Department is mulling a number of possible remedies–which could include breaking Google up, possibly separating its ad business into a different company. Combined with repercussions from the case that began this week, we could be looking at a seismic upset in the digital ads game, forcing everyone from publishers like the New York Times to one-person enterprises to adapt to new ad market conditions. The hope, then, is that all players could make more money and achieve more control over their own revenue. This may come at a pivotal moment as the online search and ads market is set to be upended by AI search innovations.

Monopolizing shopping comparisons As Google’s ad antitrust case makes splashy headlines, Google continues running into the immvable object of tough EU regulators. The search giant just lost an appeal of a 2017 antitrust case in which the EU found Google had abused its market share to dominate the online shopping comparison market. The Court of Justice of the EU has now found “Google’s conduct was discriminatory and did not fall within the scope of competition on the merits,” news site TechCrunch reports. At the conclusion of the 2017 case, Google was threatened with a financial penalty equating to about $2.7 billion at current exchange rates. Ouch.

Apple faces some of the same music Meanwhile, Google’s bitter tech rival Apple has also been the subject of regulatory lawsuits, and it too has fallen foul of the law. Concluding a decade-long battle over the way Apple pays taxes in the bloc, the EU’s top court has now ruled Apple was effectively being given unfair state aid via very light tax rates in Ireland, and now owes back taxes to the nation that amount to $14.4 billion, tech news site CNET reports. Margrethe Vestager, Europe’s Commissioner for Competition, posted on X that the ruling means “Ireland now has to release up to 13 billion euros of unpaid taxes” back to the bloc–money that will come from Apple.