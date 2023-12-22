Beeper Gives Up Battling Apple Over iMessage

Beeper, maker of the cleverly designed app that had a brief turn in the spotlight battling Apple over its proprietary messaging service, is packing in its underdog fight. The startup may yet influence the future of the tech sector, but the Palo Alto-based company now says it’s bitten off more than it can chew in trying to outwit Apple.

In a blog post, Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky explained the decision to end this David versus Goliath matchup. “As much as we want to fight for what we believe is a fantastic product that really should exist, the truth is that we can’t win a cat-and-mouse game with the largest company on earth,” he wrote.

Apple touts the privacy standard of its iMessage technology, which keeps messages to other Apple devices secure. However, it’s not seamlessly compatible with rival messaging services. Tech rivals like Google and Samsung have pressed Apple to adopt a new inter-platform messaging standard for years, but Apple pushed back, saying it wasn’t as safe as iMessage. Then the scrappy startup unveiled the Beeper Mini app for Android systems. It uses a clever back-engineered trick that keeps Android texts to Apple devices secure, showing up on-screen in blue message bubbles, just like “real” iMessages.

But the app used a loophole of sorts found in Apple’s systems, so Apple shut it down. Beeper made some changes to its app and quickly brought its service back to life. Apple once again blocked it.

Beeper rejigged its system a final time, relying on an old trick: jailbreaking an iPhone. That tricky technical process isn’t easy for most users to do, and the added complication doubtless drove potential users away. Beeper Mini’s initial launch only required users to download an app, but few appeared interested in getting into their phones’ guts just to get their messages to pop up in blue bubbles on their friends’ iPhones. It also seemed likely that Apple would again act to cut off Beeper’s service. Migicovsky’s blog post defends Beeper against accusations that its app was insecure, that it opened up users to risk of spam and phishing attacks, and that it was making money off Apple’s servers. He even cheekily highlighted the potential for antitrust proceedings, following a legislative query into the Beeper battle. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Representatives Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) all signed a letter to the Department of Justice suggesting Apple was being anticompetitive and urging further investigation.

But ultimately, Apple is the giant here, and when it comes to outmaneuvering Beeper it holds all the cards.

Beeper’s leadership knows this, and just open-sourced its code so other people can try to fashion a more workable solution. Migicovsky’s post said that in the new year Beeper will be “shifting focus back” to its “long-term goal of building the best chat app on earth.” A lofty goal, and one that Migicovsky has stated before. Migicovsky once headed Pebble, another upstart company that challenged industry norms. The company, which made appealingly designed smartwatches, was a $10 million runaway success on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

After shipping its first watches in 2013, Pebble released several generations of its smartwatch. Pebble’s startup’s growth and brief success, Migicovsky has admitted, was one that was peppered with mistakes. These included a late move into the wearable health tech that its competitors were embracing, and unsettling investors by trying another crowdfunding round. By 2016 the company was in real trouble. It filed for bankruptcy and was then bought up by rival firm FitBit. Apple has since swept into the smartwatch market with its own health-centric smartwatches and dominated the space.