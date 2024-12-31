Blue Origin’s Giant New Rocket Tests Engines, Ready to Join the Commercial Space Race

Jeff Bezos’ private space company Blue Origin has fairly secretive for most of the time since its founding in Washington state in 2000—though it did make news with successful launches of space tourists beyond the atmosphere on its small, suborbital New Shepard rocket. The company appears to be lagging far behind another billionaire-funded private space outfit, SpaceX. Elon Musk’s space venture, which has launched its partly reusable Falcon 9 rocket hundreds of times—over 120 this year alone—because no Blue Origin rocket has even attempted to reach orbit. That’s about to change, thanks to a successful 24-second-long “hot fire” of the giant New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines.

As industry site SpaceNews notes, the Dec. 27 test of the New Glenn’s first stage rocket motors, which included 13-second firings at full thrust settings, is the “culmination” of a test campaign that involved filling and emptying the rocket’s fuel tanks and running through practice countdown sessions. Blue Origin acknowledged the test’s success later in the evening, noting it “met all objectives and marks the final major test prior to launch.” Even more positively, the company received the necessary FAA license that will allow New Glenn to fly. In a brief posting on X, Bezos himself sounded upbeat, though succinct: “Next stop launch,” he said. New Glenn’s development has been dogged by delays, including a pair of destructive accidents in recent months that damaged some rocket sections that were undergoing testing. The pace of development of the giant vehicle sped up this year after Bezos replaced Blue’s former chief Bob Smith with experienced Amazon executive David Limp. Limp had previously been Amazon’s vice president of devices and services, and a spokesperson told Ars Technica at the time of his appointment that he was “a proven innovator with a customer-first mindset,” who had “extensive experience in the high-tech industry and growing highly complex organizations, including leading Amazon’s Kuiper, Kindle, Alexa, Zoox, Fire TV, and many other businesses.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The ongoing setbacks with New Glenn prompted NASA to pull its Mars-exploration Escapade satellites from the inaugural launch. But industry experts are excited that when the 320 foot-tall giant rocket does fly, its arrival on the U.S. launch market will be transformational. Until now the market has “been long overdue for a new competitor to actually pull some market share away from SpaceX,” as a report at industry site SpaceExplored notes. SpaceX, which leads the clutch of fast-growing commercial space companies and startups, has more or less become a de facto monopoly, thanks to its incredibly high launch rate and the low prices it charges for each flight. A recent Reuters report pegged a Falcon 9 launch at around $62 million, compared to the $110 million cost of rival ULA’s new Vulcan rocket—a more traditional “throwaway” rocket design built by a company that’s a partnership between long-established space industry names Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Recent estimates put the price of a New Glenn launch at $67 million, which would certainly inject competition into the launch market, since it’s priced so closely to a Falcon launch. The one issue is that Blue Origin’s slow, step-by-step development of the rocket (which resonates with the company’s motto “gradatim ferociter,” or “step by step, ferociously,” and lines up with traditional rocket-building norms) means that New Glenn is taking flight around the same time that SpaceX is testing its new, even bigger Starship rocket. If it meets its target of fast turnaround and full reusability, this giant vehicle, which is the largest, most powerful rocket ever, is expected to upend the entire launch industry all by itself—with SpaceX owner Elon Musk predicting that the cost of launching a Starship could be as low as $10 million.