Boeing Turbulence Continues as FAA Investigates Improper Wing Safety Tests, Spacecraft Launch Is Scrubbed

The hits just keep coming for Boeing. After a string of scandals , a management shakeup , and a deepening impact on the larger airline industry as it struggles, Boeing is now under investigation by the FAA after the plane maker admitted to new, serious manufacturing problems. This time, the wings of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner airliner are in the spotlight after the company admitted some may not have been properly safety tested.

The FAA’s investigation was actually triggered by Boeing itself, news site Business Insider recently reported . Boeing voluntarily notified the government body that some quality inspections of the joint between the wing and the 787’s body may have been falsified by production line staff. An employee whistleblower noticed that some manufacturing line workers had ignored Boeing quality procedures by not testing the joint, though they asserted the tests were done in paperwork filed on each aircraft’s production.

While the wings are obviously a critical part of any aircraft, the physical connection between the wings and the aircraft’s core structure are of utmost importance and need to be among the strongest joints in the entire vehicle. But Boeing said that the quality check issue “did not create an immediate safety of flight issue,” and thus no aircraft will be taken out of service. Instead, Boeing will now have to retest many 787s currently in production to ensure that the wing-body join matches quality control levels. That will likely lead to additional delays to Boeing’s already troubled delivery schedule.

That the new safety issue concerns the Boeing 787 is particularly damaging for Boeing. Ex-employee John Barnett caused a serious scandal when he alleged that 787 production was flawed, that he’d found metal shavings over some in-wing wiring, and that the 787’s oxygen mask safety system would frequently fail. Barnett was found dead in March from a self-inflicted gunshot shortly before he was set to answer questions in a legal whistleblower case against the aircraft maker.