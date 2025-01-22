Chasing Deals, Founders Worked Trump Inauguration Parties as Pitch Events

President Trump’s initial days in office have been notable for the coterie of billionaires prominently involved with various aspects of his inauguration. While it’s unlikely these business leaders were hauling briefcases full of greenbacks around Washington this week, perhaps it’s the background whiff of lucrative deals that yielded a flood of startup founders hitting inauguration parties across D.C., according to TechCrunch. This use of officially unofficial government communication channels may well be a sign of things to come for startups under Trump 2.0.

TechCrunch reports that getting into these high-flying parties didn’t seem difficult for many founders, and quotes Isiah Taylor—founder of synthetic hydrocarbon fuel startup Valar Atomics—who said administration officials were very keen to talk to people like him. “People are like, ‘Please tell me, how do we fix this? We need to build things again,’” he said. Meanwhile Tyler Sweatt, CEO of a defense tech startup, summed up the mood as reflecting a sense of change from a prior system of federal machinery that made it hard to contact government figures to a new system that aligns government, big tech, and the startup scene. He told TechCrunch that “apolitically, that’s pretty freaking interesting for what could we do as a country.”

Other founders reportedly see opportunity in the new Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, which is apparently designed to slash government spending. TechCrunch says some startup founders feel this creates space for them to pitch tools or services that can actually help deliver on that promise. One example came from James Layfield, the chief sales officer of Samplify.ai, which offers AI tools to help firms spot inefficiencies or overlaps in the software they use to run their businesses. He had the chance to pitch his business to Republican Florida representative Byron Donalds at an inauguration ball, and said that it was rewarding to see how open officials were to this sort of possibility.

Amid the general vibe of hyperbole this week, Trump also promised that he’d herald a new “golden age” for the U.S. This resonates with many supporters’ hopes that the new Trump administration and its policies will inject life into various industries. They hope the president’s profit-making mindset will boost smaller companies’ and startups’ chances (as much as those of established enterprises) for winning lucrative government contracts.