When OpenAI revealed it was launching its own search engine, it was very clear that the market-leading AI brand had designs on eating Google’s lunch.

Think about it — having more traditional “search” features that allow users to look up more complex or more up-to-the-minute information than the chatbot itself has within the chatbot ChatGPT environment helps keep users inside the app instead of seeking out rivals. In the future, this potentially allows more revenue to flow to OpenAI through ads or partnerships. Plus the AI’s ability to summarize data it searched may even boost the user’s experience, speeding up the time it takes to locate and learn a new fact. But fresh information says this entire process can be “hacked” in a way, forcing ChatGPT to generate false summaries of “real” info it’s supposedly searched for.

A report from the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper recently discovered that by inserting “invisible” but digitally-readable text onto special websites it created, it could manipulate what ChatGPT did once it had scanned the page. The hidden content could act as a form of “prompt injection,” the newspaper found. This kind of sneaky attack affects the way chatbots are instructed to act when queried. So, if you know the right (or, figuratively speaking the wrong) language to use, you can force the chatbot to act incorrectly. This sort of hidden content, the Guardian notes, could include info like “a large amount of hidden text talking about the benefits of a product or service.” Clever use of text manipulation like this could, the paper adds, be used to force ChatGPT to “return a positive assessment of a product despite negative reviews on the same page.”

A security researcher also reportedly found the chatbot can be tricked in this way to “return malicious code from websites,” which opens up the opportunity for more serious hacks. If a bad-actor coder knew what to do with that, they could potentially enable much more serious virus-like penetration of a user’s computer. The systems that drive current-generation chatbots, called “large language models” or LLMs, are known to be vulnerable to prompt-injection hacks. And since search features are relatively new to OpenAI, bolting them on to an existing LLM’s system was always likely to cause new vulnerabilities to be exposed — it’s like this for any wholly-new digital innovation. Until there was a smartphone, like an iPhone for example, there were fewer routes for a malicious hacker to try to get at user’s data. This vulnerability is believed to be the first of its type demonstrated on a live AI search product, the Guardian said. Tech news site TechCrunch approached OpenAI on the matter. The company didn’t directly offer an answer about this kind of prompt injection into a search feature. The AI maker said that it used a “variety of methods” to deal with malicious sites that affect its output, and it’s working to continually improve how its systems work.