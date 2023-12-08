Commercial Space Startups to Benefit From New Defense Authorization Bill

The words “defense” and “space” evoke aerospace industry pillars like Boeing or Lockheed Martin, but when the U.S. Senate and House Armed Services Committees revealed 2024’s new National Defense Authorization Act this week, the legislation included some boosts to the burgeoning entrepreneurial commercial space industry.

The act says that the Space Force, now a separate branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, can tweak how it runs its launch sites in a way that may improve access for commercial companies. The idea is that commercial space companies would be able to invest in upgraded facilities and then be rewarded with more rapid access rights. SpaceNews.com explains this measure got strong support from the Space Force command for the historic–and now very busy–spaceports at Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center.

The proposed spending plan also orders the Space Force to describe how it will integrate tracking data from commercial space companies into its normal space tracking operations. With many more objects being launched into orbit, there are more to track in space for safety and security reasons. An emerging tier of space startups are keen to help with the job as the market grows. These decisions will clearly affect well-known commercial space operators like SpaceX. Elon Musk, chief of the space giant, revealed this week that all by itself SpaceX will launch 80% of the tonnage put into space by anyone on Earth this year. So while SpaceX could in some ways still be considered a startup, it is perhaps the most serious new space industry player, and better access to launch facilities would certainly benefit its operations.

But the new bill could also benefit developing enterprises like RocketLab, Relativity Space or Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. And in the long term, the decision may have even wider industry impacts.