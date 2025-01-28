Confident Small Business Leaders May Lead a 2025 Hiring Boom
A new survey shows many CEOs are expecting a robust economic surge, thanks to pro-business policies from the new administration, leading to expanded headcounts.
A “Now Hiring” sign outside a business in Lithonia, Georgia. Photo: Getty Images
The start of the new Trump administration and its flurry of dramatic moves, some of which have directly impacted workplaces across the country, is more or less what many leaders of smaller and medium-size businesses were hoping would happen. The vows to slash regulations and shift the balance of power back from labor to management is prompting a surge in optimism, according to a report from Vistage, which calls itself the world’s largest executive coaching organization. The enthusiasm spike among CEOs may trigger hiring and growth through this year, industry magazine HRDive reports. But the full story is complicated.
More than half of CEOs surveyed by Vistage said they think changes to regulatory compliance rules will actually benefit to their companies, and 44 percent feel the same way about changes to labor and employment laws. Expectations of lower inflation and reduced borrowing costs may also boost companies, Vistage’s chief research officer explained in a statement. All of this optimism correlates with the nearly two in three CEOs who expect their total staff count to go up in 2025, compared to just 5 percent who anticipate layoffs—despite many questions about the role of AI in companies facing the American workforce right now.
However, nearly one in three CEOs said that they were concerned about immigration policy changes, which could negatively impact their smaller enterprises. That’s been a concern since November’s election, when Trump promised he’d take a hard line. He swiftly made good on his promises, prompting alerts to companies across the nation that they should prepare for immigration raids and audits, and stirring worries even among companies that have legally employed foreign staff.
In recent days Trump has delivered on his right wing promise to carry out the “largest mass deportations” in American history, and his administration has launched immigration raids in various locations. Critics have long warned that a purge of undocumented individuals would seriously impact many companies, as well as having devastating effects on families and communities. Far ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant advocacy groups were preparing for legal battles based on anti-immigrant policies.
Separately, Trump’s sweeping import duties promises, including a proposed 10 percent import tariff on all goods arriving into the country, have triggered worries over how it will impact the cost of doing business, which may spike up. Experts have warned the import plans could act as a de facto tax increase, hitting American consumers by over $300 billion a year—which would have knock-on effects on how much money the average person has to spend, impacting all sorts of businesses they would otherwise interact with. D.C. think tank the Tax Foundation has also signalled that businesses may expect retaliatory tax rises on U.S. exports, which could impact company bottom lines, with smaller businesses perhaps less able to survive such bumps in the road than larger ones. In another way, reports say Trump’s attempts to reshape the social structure of American society, in a war on what he’s deemed “woke” policies followed by previous administrations, could have an asymmetric effect on businesses that work in certain fields, like HR.
One thing is clear: it will take a long time for the full implications of the Trump administration’s business policies to take shape, which the conflicting CEO opinions in Vistage’s survey underline. The optimism among small business CEOs about boosting their workforce numbers this year also runs counter to recent data showing how hard it is for recent graduates to find work, with expectation mismatches between the skills new graduates have learned so far and the skills that managers need in the workplace. Hard to see how a pep talk from any CEO, no matter what size their company is, could counter this issue.
