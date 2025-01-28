Confident Small Business Leaders May Lead a 2025 Hiring Boom

The start of the new Trump administration and its flurry of dramatic moves, some of which have directly impacted workplaces across the country, is more or less what many leaders of smaller and medium-size businesses were hoping would happen. The vows to slash regulations and shift the balance of power back from labor to management is prompting a surge in optimism, according to a report from Vistage, which calls itself the world’s largest executive coaching organization. The enthusiasm spike among CEOs may trigger hiring and growth through this year, industry magazine HRDive reports . But the full story is complicated.

More than half of CEOs surveyed by Vistage said they think changes to regulatory compliance rules will actually benefit to their companies, and 44 percent feel the same way about changes to labor and employment laws. Expectations of lower inflation and reduced borrowing costs may also boost companies, Vistage’s chief research officer explained in a statement. All of this optimism correlates with the nearly two in three CEOs who expect their total staff count to go up in 2025, compared to just 5 percent who anticipate layoffs—despite many questions about the role of AI in companies facing the American workforce right now.

However, nearly one in three CEOs said that they were concerned about immigration policy changes, which could negatively impact their smaller enterprises. That’s been a concern since November’s election, when Trump promised he’d take a hard line. He swiftly made good on his promises, prompting alerts to companies across the nation that they should prepare for immigration raids and audits, and stirring worries even among companies that have legally employed foreign staff.

In recent days Trump has delivered on his right wing promise to carry out the “largest mass deportations” in American history, and his administration has launched immigration raids in various locations. Critics have long warned that a purge of undocumented individuals would seriously impact many companies, as well as having devastating effects on families and communities. Far ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant advocacy groups were preparing for legal battles based on anti-immigrant policies.