Content Creators Worry OpenAI Won’t Release a Tool That Promised to Protect Their IP

OpenAI said it would make it easy for content creators to prevent their material from being used to train AI, but it hasn’t yet delivered.

In a flurry of activity at the end of 2024, market leading AI firm OpenAI released a slew of new tools and features in its effort to retain a dominant position in the artificial intelligence market. The high-tech bells and whistles included the new o1 ChatGPT model, which is capable of thinking its way through problems in a more sophisticated way, the much-hyped Sora generative AI video-making system, and a reveal (but not a launch) of its o3 model, which can handle high-level problem solving, particularly when it comes to coding, science, and math.

But one thing it didn’t release, according to news site TechCrunch, was a long-promised tool that would allow creators to exclude their content from being used by OpenAI to train its AI models. Worse than that, though, is the fact that OpenAI allegedly didn’t consider the tool an important thing to work on. OpenAI first promised the Media Manager tool back in May 2024, around the time its large-language model training methods drew scrutiny, criticism, and lawsuits—including one from major newspapers that alleged copyright infringerment. It would specifically “identify copyrighted text, images, audio, and video” so that creators could make their intentions clear across “multiple sources.” The idea is that the tool would let creators flag each piece of their work to either explicitly allow OpenAI to use that material to train its AI systems, or bar it from doing so. The idea was to placate critics who were worried that OpenAI was abusing creators’ content willy-nilly and using intellectual property without permission, and possibly shield the company from further IP-related legal challenges. The issue is quite straightforward: If a creators’ work is used to train a generative AI model, like OpenAI’s tools, then the unique qualities that the creative’s skill has embedded in their work is now “known” by the AI model. If you asked OpenAI to write, say, in the style of a famous writer whose work has been assimilated in this way, the AI can do so. This capability continues to trigger complex discussions about intellectual property ownership, and has led to several high-profile lawsuits, including one by the The New York Times.

Tools have long existed to stop traditional search engines from scraping online material like this to use their answers to user queries, but there’s been little progress delivering similar protections from AI engines. Though OpenAI offers some systems that are supposed to help content creators with this issue, they’re said to be patchy and inadequate. The Media Manager tool was supposed to deliver a one-stop shop tool using “cutting-edge machine learning research” that OpenAI even suggested could “set a standard across the AI industry.” But people familiar with the project told TechCrunch that OpenAI hadn’t really considered the Media Manager system a priority, and though some discussions had occurred, the project had not progressed since May, and one former OpenAI staffer even admitted that they didn’t “remember anyone working on it” at all. So, some seven months have passed and Media Manager has yet to be released. This has left creators still feeling unprotected from unauthorized use training the leading AI tools. An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch in August that the tool was “still in development” but didn’t respond to a request for comment in mid-December.