Costco DEI Commitment Draws Warning From Conservative State Attorneys General
In the wake of Trump’s anti-DEI policies, companies such as Target and McDonald’s have already pulled away from their previous commitments. Not Costco, which is now in the legal crosshairs.
Photo: Getty Images
When President Donald Trump issued an executive order undoing 60 years of anti-discrimination legal precedents by rescinding an executive order signed by Lyndon Johnson integral to the gains of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, we got a flavor of how serious he was about eliminating federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs—a staple campaign pledge that helped return him to the White House. Several high-profile corporations like Target and McDonald’s have also bent to align with Trump’s will. But not retail giant Costco, which is sticking by its DEI guns. That prompted Republican attorneys general in 19 states to warn the company it must end what they say is “unlawful discrimination” caused by its policy.
The letter from AGs in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia argues that DEI is both illegal and immoral. It says DEI actually encourages racial discrimination. Fox News, reporting on the letter, quotes signee Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who argued that “race-based employment hiring violates state and federal law,” and noted that he intends to “enforce the law vigorously.” Iowa AG Brenna Bird, one of the few female AGs across the nation, told Fox she was “putting Costco on notice to do the right thing and eliminate discriminatory DEI,” because, she thinks, “no American should be denied an opportunity because they don’t fit the woke mold,” using “woke” as a pejorative term.
As Fox points out, the AGs’ move is closely aligned with Trump’s recent executive order tasking state AGs to root out organizations that still have what he considers discriminatory DEI practices, with the threat of potential lawsuits against violators.
Federal bodies like NASA have already complied with Trump’s edicts—though in NASA’s case, official efforts have not moved the needle over decades, with reports showing that women in particular are underrepresented at the space agency. And though many corporate leaders have also chosen to roll back DEI efforts, Costco is determined to press on. Its leadership doubled down on this stance and recently pressed its shareholders on the issue. They rejected a motion put before them to reverse the DEI policy, arguing that having diverse staff and suppliers adds “creativity and innovation in the merchandise and services that we offer.”
Critics and legal experts will no doubt argue over the word “unlawful” in the AGs letter, and any potential lawsuits pressed against individual companies like Costco could easily end up going the distance, winding up in the Supreme Court for adjudication.
Diversity programs have their roots in the civil liberties movement from the heart of the 20th century, which pushed for radical reforms in U.S. society to address widespread discrimination based on race, gender, sexual preference, and other personal characteristics. This decades-long effort includes the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act, which targeted discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990, which requires fair options for and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.
Meanwhile Costco doesn’t stand alone in defying conservative moves against DEI policies—other businesses across the U.S. are standing by similar principles. And, as Fox notes, some organizations are actively supporting companies that stick by DEI, with the reverend Al Sharpton leading a “buy-in” at a Costco in Harlem to support the retailer’s pro-diversity position.
The AGs’ letter to Costco demands that inside 30 days the company either notify them that it’s “repealed” its DEI policies—using a particularly political word to reference a decision about corporate governance—or “explain why Costco has failed to do so.”
