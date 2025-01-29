Costco DEI Commitment Draws Warning From Conservative State Attorneys General

When President Donald Trump issued an executive order undoing 60 years of anti-discrimination legal precedents by rescinding an executive order signed by Lyndon Johnson integral to the gains of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, we got a flavor of how serious he was about eliminating federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs—a staple campaign pledge that helped return him to the White House. Several high-profile corporations like Target and McDonald’s have also bent to align with Trump’s will . But not retail giant Costco , which is sticking by its DEI guns . That prompted Republican attorneys general in 19 states to warn the company it must end what they say is “unlawful discrimination” caused by its policy.

The letter from AGs in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia argues that DEI is both illegal and immoral. It says DEI actually encourages racial discrimination. Fox News, reporting on the letter, quotes signee Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who argued that “race-based employment hiring violates state and federal law,” and noted that he intends to “enforce the law vigorously.” Iowa AG Brenna Bird, one of the few female AGs across the nation, told Fox she was “putting Costco on notice to do the right thing and eliminate discriminatory DEI,” because, she thinks, “no American should be denied an opportunity because they don’t fit the woke mold,” using “woke” as a pejorative term.

As Fox points out, the AGs’ move is closely aligned with Trump’s recent executive order tasking state AGs to root out organizations that still have what he considers discriminatory DEI practices, with the threat of potential lawsuits against violators.

Federal bodies like NASA have already complied with Trump’s edicts—though in NASA’s case, official efforts have not moved the needle over decades, with reports showing that women in particular are underrepresented at the space agency. And though many corporate leaders have also chosen to roll back DEI efforts, Costco is determined to press on. Its leadership doubled down on this stance and recently pressed its shareholders on the issue. They rejected a motion put before them to reverse the DEI policy, arguing that having diverse staff and suppliers adds “creativity and innovation in the merchandise and services that we offer.”