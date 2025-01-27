Data Show That For Some in NYC, Congestion Pricing is Improving Commutes

The congestion pricing plan for New York City remains controversial, but for people who actually need to commute into the city, early signs show it may be working out.

Saying New York City has a traffic problem is like saying it hurts a little bit when you break your arm. After decades of gridlock, the city is trying something new: a congestion charge for entering Manhattan south of 60th Street. It’s contentious for many reasons, not least of which is the actual fee itself—$9 a day when someone drives into lower Manhattan between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends (and it’s going to rise to $12 in three years). But a new report at the New York Times shows that just a short time into the new traffic regime the fees are having a positive effect on some commutes.

The Times reports on data collected by transport analytics firm INRIX that found travel times on highways and major roads in Manhattan during morning and evening rush hours improved during the first two weeks of congestion pricing. The congestion pricing system seems to be working to reduce traffic congestion. And that should improve the day for millions of people traveling to and from work, at the busiest time to do this. Happier workers, one may expect, are better workers: data from several studies in the past have correlated long commute times with lower happiness, and other research links worker unhappiness with a surprisingly high impact on company profits. But the INRIX data show mixed results elsewhere, the paper notes. Travel times across the city and the region actually slowed at peak rush hours, some 3 percent in the morning and 4 percent in the evening compared to data from last year. Travel times for commuters got worse in Brooklyn and Staten Island and other areas, indicating that congestion actually got worse here, even as Manhattan vehicle congestion decreased. So is the congestion scheme actually making traffic worse across the city when taken as a whole? Anecdotally you may expect this: some drivers on journeys across the city might choose to avoid South Manhattan to avoid paying the fee, and if they prefer not to use mass transit, this may push them onto other routes adding to the regular traffic patterns elsewhere.

But INRIX transport analyst Bob Pishue spoke to the Times and pointed out that more managerial, clerical and other indoor workers may be returning to the office, and also that January traffic patterns are atypical and might not reflect what happens during the rest of the year. Other factors, like a nationwide increase in traffic observed over the last year, could also be having an effect. The congestion fee is highly unpopular, and the Times highlights a survey that showed more than half of New York State voters are opposed to it. President Trump, meanwhile, has said he’d kill the program. Even Governor Kathy Hochul moved to hold up implementing the plan at the last minute, in what she said was a bid to protect small businesses in Manhattan—some of whom oppose the plan on the grounds it will impact customer flow and increase the costs of deliveries. But, as recent reports from local business advocacy group The Partnership for New York City point out, it’s estimated that metro area traffic actually negatively impacts the economy as much as $20 billion a year, mostly because of longer commute times. Logic also suggests that if commuters are less stressed and their travel times fall thanks to the congestion fee, they may have more time to drop into a local store as they make their way to their office.